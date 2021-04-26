Sky Bet EFL permutations: Who can go up and down on Tuesday?

There could be two more promotions and one more relegation in League One and League Two on Tuesday night, while Rotherham continue their Championship survival hunt.

Here, we take you through all of Tuesday night's permutations as well as some big games being played elsewhere...

Sky Bet Championship

No promotions or relegations in the Championship on Tuesday night, but there is a massive game near the bottom of the table that a lot of other clubs will have an eye on, as Rotherham head to Brentford for their penultimate game in hand - live on Sky Sports Football from 6.30pm, ahead of a 7pm kick-off.

The Millers are 22nd in the table, four points adrift of Derby, and could move to within a point of the Rams with a win, that would set us on the way towards a grandstand finish in the relegation battle. Sheffield Wednesday, level on points with Rotherham, and Huddersfield - who are eight points clear but not quite out of the woods yet - will be watching.

Sky Bet League One

Peterborough chasing promotion

Peterborough are on the cusp of sealing their first return to the Championship since 2013, and a win at home to Doncaster on Tuesday night will be enough to do it.

The Posh are kicking off at 7.45pm, and could be promoted before their game is finished, however, if Sunderland fail to win at home to Blackpool, and Lincoln lose at Shrewsbury (both 7pms).

A draw would be enough, too, if Lincoln fail to win, while a defeat would also be okay if Sunderland fail to win, and Lincoln lose.

Big play-off and relegation clashes in League One...

They may not be quite decisive yet, but there are other huge games in League One on Tuesday night all kicking off at 7pm...

Blackpool have lost two on the spin and head to Sunderland in hope of preserving their spot in the play-offs. They are level on points with Portsmouth (in seventh), although with a game in hand on Pompey, and two points ahead of Charlton.

Portsmouth visit Accrington, while Charlton host Crewe.

Rochdale are five points adrift of safety as they head to AFC Wimbledon. A win would massively improve their chances of survival, while defeat would leave them on the brink of relegation with two games left to play. The Dons, meanwhile, know one more win would guarantee their place in League One for next season.

Sky Bet League Two

Cheltenham targeting League One

Cheltenham suffered heartbreak in the play-offs last season, but have come back stronger this year and are another side on the verge of promotion on Tuesday night.

In truth, due to a six-point lead and their vastly-superior goal difference over Morecambe and Tranmere (in fourth and fifth respectively) they are almost guaranteed to go up anyway unless there is a cataclysmic swing in the next couple of weeks. But a point at home to Carlisle on Tuesday night will be enough to guarantee their place in League One for the first time since 2009.

The League Two play-off hunt gathers pace...

It is all to play for in the play-off hunt in League Two, still. The sides from sixth to 10th are all in action on Tuesday night, with only two likely to make it to the end-of-season showdowns.

Forest Green (67 points) host relegation-threatened Barrow, Newport (66) welcome Scunthorpe in the slightly earlier kick-off at 6.30pm, Salford (65) head to Bradford, Exeter (63) face Grimsby at home and Carlisle (61) visit Cheltenham.

Grimsby battling the drop

Grimsby lived to fight another day on Saturday as they claimed a rare win, but they could be condemned to relegation on Tuesday night.

If the Mariners lose to Exeter and Barrow avoid defeat against Forest Green then they will drop into the National League for the first time since 2016.