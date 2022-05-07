League Two goals, round-up: Forest Green claim title while Bristol Rovers seal automatic promotion

Forest Green claimed the League Two title on the final day of the season despite being held to a 2-2 draw at Mansfield.

Rob Edwards' side went into the game in second place but came from behind twice to claim a point at the One Call Stadium, while a point was also enough for Mansfield to claim the final play-off spot.

The home side broke through in the 17th minute when Matty Longstaff scored the rebound from his own shot, but Forest Green equalised in the 64th minute through Ebou Adams.

Mansfield went ahead again in the 78th minute through Jordan Bowery, but Forest Green struck back two minutes later through Josh March.

The draw was enough for Forest Green to claim the title thanks to Exeter's 1-0 defeat at Port Vale.

The Grecians knew a win would secure top spot, but James Wilson's first-half goal saw the hosts consigned to second place, while Vale set up a play-off showdown with Swindon.

Bristol Rovers claimed the final automatic promotion spot in remarkable fashion, pipping Northampton on goals scored after thrashing bottom-club Scunthorpe 7-0 at the Memorial Stadium.

Rovers were two goals to the good at half-time thanks to Oliver Lobley's own goal and Connor Taylor's header. The hosts then ran riot in the second half thanks to two goals each from Aaron Collins and Antony Evans, plus an Elliot Anderson strike.

Anderson's goal - Rovers' seventh - prompted a pitch invasion by the home fans which saw both sets of players retreat to the dressing room while Joey Barton urged the supporters to return to the stands.

Northampton will contest the play-offs after being edged into fourth by Rovers despite their 3-1 win at Barrow.

Sam Hoskins' double and Fraser Horsfall's header had the Cobblers 3-0 up inside 22 minutes, but Barrow hit back on the stroke of half-time through Josh Kay.

Northampton could not add to their lead and move back in front of Rovers, while they will be without goalkeeper Liam Roberts for the first leg of their play-off against Mansfield after he was sent off in stoppage time.

Swindon wrapped up a play-off spot with a comfortable 3-0 win at Walsall. The Robins scored all their goals in the first half, with a Jack Payne double and a Harry McKirdy strike securing the three points.

Sutton missed out on the play-offs thanks to results elsewhere, but they were able to end their campaign with a 2-0 win at Harrogate thanks to goals from Craig Eastmond and Isaac Olaofe.

Tranmere also went into the final day with play-off aspirations but were left disappointed despite ending their season with a 1-0 win at Leyton Orient thanks to Kane Hemmings' header.

Bradford earned their third consecutive win after goals from Lee Angol and Jamie Walker saw them beat Carlisle 2-0 at home.

Colchester saw off Hartlepool 2-0 at the Suit Direct Stadium, where goals from John Akinde and Chay Cooper saw them end the campaign on a four-game unbeaten run.

Rochdale also picked up a 2-0 away win at Newport, with Matty Done and Abraham Odoh getting their goals.

Relegated Oldham ended their miserable season in entertaining fashion after playing out a 3-3 draw with managerless Crawley.

Jack Stobbs and David Keillor-Dunn scored twice in three minutes to put the Latics in front, but the visitors were level at half-time through George Francomb and James Tilley.

Oldham went back in front after 60 minutes through Jordan Clarke, but Aramide Oteh's goal for Crawley ensured the points were shared.

Stevenage came from behind to beat Salford 4-2 at home. Liam Shephard put the visitors in front after 14 minutes but Jamie Reid levelled nine minutes later.

Reid scored another just before half time and Michael Bostwick extended the hosts' lead in the second half. Corrie Ndaba pulled one back for Salford, but Stevenage rounded off the win thanks to Elliott List's goal.