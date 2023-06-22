League Two 2023/24 fixtures and schedule: Wrexham mark EFL return at home to MK Dons and Notts County visit Sutton

The fixtures for the 2023/24 Sky Bet League Two season have been released, with Wrexham marking their Football League return at home to MK Dons on Saturday August 5, kick-off 3pm.

The National League champions, owned by Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, host their first EFL fixture in 15 years against Graham Alexander's side, who appointed the former Motherwell and Salford City boss last month following relegation from League One.

Notts County, the National League play-off winners and one of the founder members of the Football League, will kick off their campaign at Sutton United while Duncan Ferguson's Forest Green Rovers, who finished bottom of League One, welcome Salford to The New Lawn Stadium.

Stockport County, who were beaten in the League Two play-off final by Carlisle United last season, start at home to Gillingham as newly-relegated Accrington Stanley are visited by Newport County.

Harrogate Town will travel to Yorkshire rivals Doncaster Rovers on the opening day, with Morecambe - another casualty from League One - welcoming Walsall. Promotion hopefuls Bradford City, managed by Mark Hughes, head to Crawley Town.

MK Dons host fierce rivals AFC Wimbledon on Saturday November 18 with the return fixture scheduled for Saturday March 2.

All dates and kick-off times are subject to change, with the first set of games live on Sky Sports to be confirmed in due course.

Here's the first round of fixtures for the 2023/24 League Two season, which kicks off on the weekend of August 5:

Accrington Stanley vs Newport County - kick-off 3pm

Colchester United vs Swindon Town - kick-off 3pm

Crawley Town vs Bradford City - kick-off 3pm

Crewe Alexandra vs Mansfield Town - kick-off 3pm

Doncaster Rovers vs Harrogate Town - kick-off 3pm

Forest Green Rovers vs Salford City - kick-off 3pm

Grimsby Town vs AFC Wimbledon - kick-off 3pm

Morecambe vs Walsall - kick-off 3pm

Stockport County vs Gillingham - kick-off 3pm

Sutton United vs Notts County - kick-off 3pm

Tranmere Rovers vs Barrow - kick-off 3pm

Wrexham vs Milton Keynes Dons - kick-off 3pm

The clashes lined up for December 26:

AFC Wimbledon vs Sutton United

Barrow vs Stockport County

Bradford City vs Morecambe

Gillingham vs Crawley Town

Harrogate Town vs Accrington Stanley

Mansfield Town vs Grimsby Town

Milton Keynes Dons vs Colchester United

Newport County vs Forest Green Rovers

Notts County vs Doncaster Rovers

Salford City vs Tranmere Rovers

Swindon Town vs Wrexham

Walsall vs Crewe Alexandra

Which of these games will be pivotal?

AFC Wimbledon vs Walsall

Accrington Stanley vs Tranmere Rovers

Barrow vs Mansfield Town

Bradford City vs Newport County

Colchester United vs Crewe Alexandra

Crawley Town vs Grimsby Town

Forest Green Rovers vs Notts County

Gillingham vs Doncaster Rovers

Milton Keynes Dons vs Sutton United

Salford City vs Harrogate Town

Swindon Town vs Morecambe

Wrexham vs Stockport County

What are the key dates for the 2023/24 EFL season?

Start date - August 5

League One play-off final - May 18

League Two play-off final - May 19

Championship play-off final - May 26