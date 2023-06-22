League Two 2023/24 fixtures and schedule: Wrexham mark EFL return at home to MK Dons and Notts County visit Sutton

Sky Sports is your ultimate destination for domestic football this season, with live coverage of the Premier League, EFL, Scottish Premiership and WSL
Thursday 22 June 2023 09:22, UK
The fixtures for the 2023/24 Sky Bet League Two season have been released, with Wrexham marking their Football League return at home to MK Dons on Saturday August 5, kick-off 3pm.
The National League champions, owned by Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, host their first EFL fixture in 15 years against Graham Alexander's side, who appointed the former Motherwell and Salford City boss last month following relegation from League One.
Notts County, the National League play-off winners and one of the founder members of the Football League, will kick off their campaign at Sutton United while Duncan Ferguson's Forest Green Rovers, who finished bottom of League One, welcome Salford to The New Lawn Stadium.
Stockport County, who were beaten in the League Two play-off final by Carlisle United last season, start at home to Gillingham as newly-relegated Accrington Stanley are visited by Newport County.
Harrogate Town will travel to Yorkshire rivals Doncaster Rovers on the opening day, with Morecambe - another casualty from League One - welcoming Walsall. Promotion hopefuls Bradford City, managed by Mark Hughes, head to Crawley Town.
MK Dons host fierce rivals AFC Wimbledon on Saturday November 18 with the return fixture scheduled for Saturday March 2.
All dates and kick-off times are subject to change, with the first set of games live on Sky Sports to be confirmed in due course.
Here's the first round of fixtures for the 2023/24 League Two season, which kicks off on the weekend of August 5:
Accrington Stanley vs Newport County - kick-off 3pm
Colchester United vs Swindon Town - kick-off 3pm
Crawley Town vs Bradford City - kick-off 3pm
Crewe Alexandra vs Mansfield Town - kick-off 3pm
Doncaster Rovers vs Harrogate Town - kick-off 3pm
Forest Green Rovers vs Salford City - kick-off 3pm
Grimsby Town vs AFC Wimbledon - kick-off 3pm
Morecambe vs Walsall - kick-off 3pm
Stockport County vs Gillingham - kick-off 3pm
Sutton United vs Notts County - kick-off 3pm
Tranmere Rovers vs Barrow - kick-off 3pm
Wrexham vs Milton Keynes Dons - kick-off 3pm
The clashes lined up for December 26:
AFC Wimbledon vs Sutton United
Barrow vs Stockport County
Bradford City vs Morecambe
Gillingham vs Crawley Town
Harrogate Town vs Accrington Stanley
Mansfield Town vs Grimsby Town
Milton Keynes Dons vs Colchester United
Newport County vs Forest Green Rovers
Notts County vs Doncaster Rovers
Salford City vs Tranmere Rovers
Swindon Town vs Wrexham
Walsall vs Crewe Alexandra
Which of these games will be pivotal?
AFC Wimbledon vs Walsall
Accrington Stanley vs Tranmere Rovers
Barrow vs Mansfield Town
Bradford City vs Newport County
Colchester United vs Crewe Alexandra
Crawley Town vs Grimsby Town
Forest Green Rovers vs Notts County
Gillingham vs Doncaster Rovers
Milton Keynes Dons vs Sutton United
Salford City vs Harrogate Town
Swindon Town vs Morecambe
Wrexham vs Stockport County
Start date - August 5
League One play-off final - May 18
League Two play-off final - May 19
Championship play-off final - May 26