Tommy Wright appointed Swindon Town caretaker following John Sheridan resignation

Swindon have appointed Tommy Wright as caretaker manager until the end of the season following the resignation of John Sheridan.

Sheridan stepped down following the 4-1 defeat at AFC Wimbledon that left the Robins bottom of League One and seven points from safety, with just four games remaining.

A Joe Pigott double and goals from Will Nightingale and Ayoub Assal gave the Dons an emphatic victory which moves them five points clear of the relegation zone at the expense of adding to Swindon's woes.

Wright, who was Sheridan's number two, will be assisted by Lee Peacock.

Sheridan took over at the County Ground in November following Richie Wellens' departure for Salford but could only guide the club to eight wins from his 31 games in charge.

A club statement read: "The club would like to thank John for his time in what must have been a difficult period for him personally and wish him the best for the future.

"Assistant manager Tommy Wright will take charge of the team for the remainder of the season and will be assisted by STFC Academy's Head of Coaching, Lee Peacock."