Joey Barton: Bristol Rovers sack head coach with League One club sitting 16th in the table

Joey Barton has been sacked by Bristol Rovers with the club sitting in 16th place in League One.

Rovers have won just one out of their last five games - a run which has brought Barton's two-and-a-half-year spell at the club to an end.

The League One club have installed Andy Mangan as interim manager, supported by Glenn Whelan, Danny Ventre and Anssi Jaakkola.

A Rovers statement read: "Everyone at the club would like to thank Joey for all his efforts and wish him well in the future."

Image: Barton helped Bristol Rovers gain promotion from League Two in 2022

Barton took over the club when they were sat in a League One relegation battle in February 2021, but could not stop them from being relegated to the fourth tier.

The former Manchester City and Newcastle midfielder stayed with Rovers the following season and earned them promotion back to the third tier via a third-place finish in League Two during the 2021-22 season.

Rovers finished 17th in League One last season, eight points above the relegation zone.

