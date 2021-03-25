Notts County: Ian Burchnall named new boss less than a day after Neal Ardley was dismissed

Notts County have moved quickly to replace Neal Ardley, who was sacked as manager of the National League side on Wednesday, with Ian Burchnall appointed as the new boss just one day later.

Sky Sports News has been told a number of League One clubs were interested in Burchnall, who was manager of Ostersunds in Sweden until resigning last summer to further his career in England.

But Burchnall was impressed by the project presented at Meadow Lane, so chose to go for the non-League job instead.

There has been widespread shock among the fans at Ardley's departure, with County in the play-off places and a recent upturn in form has seen the team lose just once in their last eight matches.

Image: Neal Ardley departed Notts County with the club sixth in the National League

Former Rangers and Scotland defender Maurice Ross has been appointed as Burchnall's assistant. Ross recently left Motherwell's coaching set-up after the arrival of Graham Alexander.

"We are tremendously excited to welcome Ian to the role of head coach," owners Chris and Alex Reedtz said in a statement.

"As part of our ongoing extensive research, we compile detailed profiles of many different coaches and Ian stands out as an outstanding prospect.

"Despite his young age, he has tremendous experience of working in top-flight football and has been linked with several international and club roles since his departure from Ostersund. We feel very lucky to have him and have every confidence that he is the right man to complement our model."