Harry Kewell sacked by Barnet with the club second bottom of National League

Harry Kewell has been sacked by National League side Barnet following Saturday's 2-0 defeat at Bromley.

Barnet are second bottom of the division having taken just two points from their opening seven league games this season.

Kewell, 42, was appointed in June having previously managed Crawley, Notts County and Oldham.

"It was clear how much Harry Kewell wanted to have a positive impact, but ultimately the results and the poor start to the season have dictated our decision," said Barnet's head of football Dean Brennan.

"The plan for this season was for Barnet FC to be challenging in the top half of the table and that is still very much our aim."

Brennan will take over first-team duties, starting with Saturday's home match against Weymouth, while the club conducts a search for Kewell's replacement.

Kewell's departure comes on the same day Aldershot Town sacked their manager Danny Searle.

Searle leaves Aldershot after more than two years in charge, with the club third bottom of the National League having lost five of their seven games this season.