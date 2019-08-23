Bury: EFL board says 'limited progress' made in bid to save club

Bury have made "limited progress" in their attempts to avoid liquidation and expulsion from the English Football League as of 5pm on Friday, the EFL has said.

Bury have until 11.59pm on Friday to assure the EFL they have the funds to belatedly start their League One campaign, after they were unable to fulfil their first six games of the season.

Earlier on Friday, Bury owner Steve Dale made a plea for people to pledge money to help him save the 134-year-old League One club, but an EFL statement appeared to indicate time is running out for Bury to secure their league status.

"The EFL Board has this afternoon been appraised of the very latest position in respect of ongoing matters at Bury Football Club." The EFL statement read.

"As of 5pm there has been limited progress made either by the current ownership providing the required evidence in regard to outstanding financial information, or through a change of control being achieved with new owners.

"The EFL will continue to provide all support available and will keep working to find a resolution to the ongoing issues ahead of the Notice of Withdrawal deadline, which remains at 11.59 PM on Friday 23 August.

"If a successful solution is not found ahead of tonight's deadline, the club's share in the EFL will be withdrawn and its membership in the League will come to an end.

"The EFL will move to confirm the position as soon as possible, with an update to be provided on Saturday 24 August."