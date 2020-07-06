Celtic fixtures: Scottish Premiership 2020/21

Celtic will start their Scottish Premiership title defence against Hamilton Academical on Sunday, August 2, live on Sky Sports.

Neil Lennon's side, who were crowned champions for the ninth successive season in May after the SFPL opted to curtail the 2019/20 campaign, will host the Accies at Celtic Park in a 4.30pm kick-off on the opening weekend.

Odsonne Edouard's Celtic and Alfredo Morelos' Rangers will meet in October

Lennon's side then face trips to Kilmarnock and St Mirren - with both games also on Sky Sports.

They are due to host Steven Gerrard's Rangers in the first Old Firm game of the season on October 17, with the return fixture at Ibrox set for January 2, and another at Celtic Park before the split scheduled for March 20.

Lennon: 10th title would be monumental

Celtic manager Neil Lennon told Sky Sports News that a 10th straight title would be "monumental" for the club, and admits there will be a lot of hype surrounding that potential feat...

"We're very excited. It's great to have the players back the last few weeks. It's a big season for us domestically and on the European front as well.

"We've got to just take it as the next title really. For some of the players that will come it will be the first, for some it will be the 10th, but we have to keep a balance and just say 'look this is the next challenge to win'.

"There's going to be a lot of hype surrounding it from the outside and we've just got to find our levels and our consistency as quickly as we possibly can. It is monumental what we're going for but we can't let that distract us from playing the games, and not looking too far ahead."

Dates, kick-off times and television details from September 1 to be confirmed - all fixtures subject to change.

August

2: Hamilton Academical (h) - 4.30pm, live on Sky Sports

9: Kilmarnock (a) - 4.30pm, live on Sky Sports

12: St Mirren (a) - 6pm, live on Sky Sports

15: Aberdeen (h) - 3pm

22: Dundee United (a) - 5.30pm, live on Sky Sports

29: Motherwell (h) - 3pm

September



12: Ross County (a) - 3pm

19: Livingston (h) - 3pm

26: Hibernian (h) - 3pm

October

2: St Johnstone (a) - 7.45pm

17: Rangers (h) - 3pm

24: Aberdeen (a) - 3pm

31: St Mirren (h) - 3pm



November

6: Motherwell (a) - 7.45pm

21: Hibernian (a) - 3pm

December

5: St Johnstone (h) - 3pm

12: Kilmarmock (h) - 3pm

19: Livingston (a) - 3pm

23: Ross County (h) - 7.45pm

26: Hamilton Academical (a) - 3pm

30: Dundee United (h) - 7.45pm

January

2: Rangers (a) - 3pm

9: Hibernian (h) - 3pm

16: Livingston (h) - 3pm

23: St Mirren (a) - 3pm

27: Hamilton Academical (h) - 7.45pm

February

3: Kilmarnock (a) - 7.45pm

6: Motherwell (h) - 3pm

13: St Johnstone (a) - 3pm

27: Aberdeen (h) - 3pm

March

6: Dundee United (a) - 3pm

20: Rangers (h) - 3pm

April

3: Ross County (a) - 3pm

Post-split dates

Saturday, April 17

Saturday, April 24

Saturday, May 1

Wednesday, May 12

Saturday, May 15