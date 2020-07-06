Scottish Football News

Celtic fixtures: Scottish Premiership 2020/21

From August, Sky Sports will be the only broadcaster to offer live coverage of the Scottish Premiership, with up to 48 games available on the new home of Scottish football

Last Updated: 06/07/20 10:44am

Celtic will start their Scottish Premiership title defence against Hamilton Academical on Sunday, August 2, live on Sky Sports.

Neil Lennon's side, who were crowned champions for the ninth successive season in May after the SFPL opted to curtail the 2019/20 campaign, will host the Accies at Celtic Park in a 4.30pm kick-off on the opening weekend.

Odsonne Edouard's Celtic and Alfredo Morelos' Rangers will meet in October
Lennon's side then face trips to Kilmarnock and St Mirren - with both games also on Sky Sports.

They are due to host Steven Gerrard's Rangers in the first Old Firm game of the season on October 17, with the return fixture at Ibrox set for January 2, and another at Celtic Park before the split scheduled for March 20.

Lennon: 10th title would be monumental
Celtic manager Neil Lennon told Sky Sports News that a 10th straight title would be "monumental" for the club, and admits there will be a lot of hype surrounding that potential feat...

"We're very excited. It's great to have the players back the last few weeks. It's a big season for us domestically and on the European front as well.

"We've got to just take it as the next title really. For some of the players that will come it will be the first, for some it will be the 10th, but we have to keep a balance and just say 'look this is the next challenge to win'.

"There's going to be a lot of hype surrounding it from the outside and we've just got to find our levels and our consistency as quickly as we possibly can. It is monumental what we're going for but we can't let that distract us from playing the games, and not looking too far ahead."

Dates, kick-off times and television details from September 1 to be confirmed - all fixtures subject to change.

August

2: Hamilton Academical (h) - 4.30pm, live on Sky Sports
9: Kilmarnock (a) - 4.30pm, live on Sky Sports
12: St Mirren (a) - 6pm, live on Sky Sports
15: Aberdeen (h) - 3pm
22: Dundee United (a) - 5.30pm, live on Sky Sports
29: Motherwell (h) - 3pm

September

12: Ross County (a) - 3pm
19: Livingston (h) - 3pm
26: Hibernian (h) - 3pm

October

2: St Johnstone (a) - 7.45pm
17: Rangers (h) - 3pm
24: Aberdeen (a) - 3pm
31: St Mirren (h) - 3pm

November

6: Motherwell (a) - 7.45pm
21: Hibernian (a) - 3pm

December

5: St Johnstone (h) - 3pm
12: Kilmarmock (h) - 3pm
19: Livingston (a) - 3pm
23: Ross County (h) - 7.45pm
26: Hamilton Academical (a) - 3pm
30: Dundee United (h) - 7.45pm

January

2: Rangers (a) - 3pm
9: Hibernian (h) - 3pm
16: Livingston (h) - 3pm
23: St Mirren (a) - 3pm
27: Hamilton Academical (h) - 7.45pm

February

3: Kilmarnock (a) - 7.45pm
6: Motherwell (h) - 3pm
13: St Johnstone (a) - 3pm
27: Aberdeen (h) - 3pm

March

6: Dundee United (a) - 3pm
20: Rangers (h) - 3pm

April

3: Ross County (a) - 3pm

Post-split dates

Saturday, April 17
Saturday, April 24
Saturday, May 1
Wednesday, May 12
Saturday, May 15

