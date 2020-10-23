Scottish Premiership match previews, team news, predictions

Team news, stats and predictions for the 12th round of the Scottish Premiership, as champions Celtic travel to Aberdeen.

Team news: Alex Dyer has no fresh injury concerns ahead of Kilmarnock's clash with Hibernian. The Ayrshire outfit are looking to make it four straight league wins against Jack Ross's outfit. Only goalkeeper Jake Eastwood remains on the sidelines as he works his way back from a thigh complaint.

Hibernian have Josh Doig back in the squad after the Scotland U19 left-back completed a 14-day self-isolation period.

Jack Ross otherwise has an unchanged squad with Jamie Murphy and Drey Wright still nursing injuries. Scott Allan remains on the sidelines because of illness.

Key stat: After winning three straight home league games against Hibernian from December 2018 to September 2019, Kilmarnock lost their most recent such match 2-1 in February 2020; they last lost back-to-back home games to Hibs in the Scottish top flight in August 2013.

Andy Walker's prediction: 1-2

Team news: Motherwell will be missing one unnamed player for their Scottish Premiership clash with Ross County following a positive Covid-19 test.

Stephen Robinson also has fresh injury concerns which he did not elaborate on. Sherwin Seedorf has been struggling with a hamstring issue while Bevis Mugabi, Charles Dunne, Jake Carroll, David Devine, Scott Fox and Liam Donnelly are definitely out.

Ross County left-back Josh Reid could make his return to action after being instructed to self-isolate following Scotland U19s coach Billy Stark's positive test. Right-back Connor Randall is suspended after being sent off against Hibernian last week.

Coll Donaldson is a doubt for the trip to Lanarkshire after tweaking his groin in the goalless draw with Hibs, while Callum Morris and Ross Draper are likely to be out of action for a spell while the Staggies try to get to the bottom of persistent calf problems.

Key stat: Motherwell lost 0-1 to Ross County on the opening day of this season; they last lost back-to-back league games against them in January 2016 under Mark McGhee.

Andy Walker's prediction: 1-0

Team news: St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson is considering whether to introduce Guy Melamed to his squad for Saturday's clash with Dundee United. The Israeli striker has joined in with training after completing his 14-day quarantine period.

However, Saints have scored 12 goals in two matches and Melamed may be given another week to build up his fitness.

Dundee United are without winger Logan Chalmers after the 20-year-old suffered an ankle injury against Aberdeen. Cammy Smith joined Ayr on loan this week while Paul McMullan and Adrian Sporle miss out with groin problems. Recent signing Jeando Fuchs remains short of fitness following his spell in quarantine.

Key stat: This will be St. Johnstone's first home game against Dundee United in the Scottish Premiership since a 1-0 defeat in April 2016; they haven't lost consecutive home games against them in the top flight since April 2012 under Steve Lomas.

Andy Walker's prediction: 2-1

Team news: Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes hopes Johnny Hayes and Ryan Edmondson could both feature against Celtic on Sunday despite the pair limping off against Hamilton in midweek.

Scans have revealed that the groin injury picked up by former Celtic winger Hayes and the foot tendon strain suffered by on-loan Leeds striker Edmondson are not as bad as first feared and both could feature if they come through training on Saturday with no further issues.

Sam Cosgrove and Matty Kennedy were unused subs on Tuesday following injury and Mikey Devlin (hamstring) and Curtis Main (thigh) are stepping up fitness work and could also force their way into the picture. Dean Campbell (foot) and Tomas Cerny (knee) remain on the sidelines.

Celtic will assess Nir Bitton following his Covid-19 lay-off. Odsonne Edouard and Hatem Elhamed are working their way back from positive tests and are also extremely doubtful.

Mikey Johnston is closer to returning after recovering from knee and calf problems but James Forrest (ankle) and Christopher Jullien (back) are still out.

Key stat: Aberdeen have lost 14 of their last 16 league games against Celtic (W1 D1), with their only win in this spell coming at Celtic Park in May 2018 (1-0).

Andy Walker's prediction: 1-2

Team news: Borna Barisic may have to sit out Rangers' clash with Livingston after being sent for a scan on a thigh strain.

The Croatian was replaced just before half-time during the 2-0 Europa League win over Standard Liege and while Ibrox boss Steven Gerrard is confident it is not a major issue, Rangers have decided to seek an expert opinion before deciding if Barisic can face Livi.

Gerrard is also monitoring a few other bumps and bruises but the only definite absentees are Nikola Katic, who remains out with a serious knee injury, and new recruit Bongani Zungu, who is still quarantining after arriving into the UK from France.

Livingston will be without on-loan Rangers goalkeeper Robby McCrorie, who is not allowed to face his parent club. Max Stryjek is set to come in for his second Scottish Premiership appearance having kept a clean sheet against Rangers in August.

Gary Holt will assess some knocks, while Keaghan Jacobs is working his way back from a foot injury and Alan Lithgow (hip) remains out.

Key stat: Rangers have won six of their last seven meetings with Livingston in all competitions (D1) since a 1-0 league defeat in September 2018.

Andy Walker's prediction: 3-1