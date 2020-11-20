Scottish Premiership match previews, team news, predictions, live on Sky Sports

Team news, stats and predictions for round 15 of the Scottish Premiership, as Rangers host Aberdeen live on Sky Sports.

Dundee United team news: Dundee United have only Logan Chalmers missing for their home game with Hamilton, although manager Micky Mellon has suggested forward Lawrence Shankland may be rested after a busy international break with the Scotland national team.

Hamilton team news: Hamilton will be without midfielder Lewis Smith, who has suffered a set-back following a recurrence of the hamstring injury which kept him out for more than two months earlier in the season.

David Templeton, Charlie Trafford and Jamie Hamilton also remain on the sidelines.

Key stat: Dundee United are winless in five Scottish Premiership games against Hamilton Academical (D2 L3) since a 1-0 win in April 2015.

Andy Walker's prediction: 2-0

Hibernian team news: Scott Allan, Lewis Stevenson and Kyle Magennis will remain sidelined for Hibernian after failing to recover from injury.

In-form Kevin Nisbet, who has scored nine goals this season across all competitions, is set to continue in attack.

Celtic team news: Celtic have accrued no new injury problems over the international break, with Jeremie Frimpong back in training for several weeks.

However, the visit to Hibs has come too soon for Kristoffer Ajer, who may return to face Sparta Prague on Thursday.

Key stat: Hibernian have only lost one of their last eight home league games against Celtic (W3 D4), and are unbeaten in five (W2 D3) since a 0-4 defeat in January 2014.

Andy Walker's prediction: 1-3

Kilmarnock team news: Clevid Dikamona will not be ready for Kilmarnock's game with Ross County, having yet to return to full training after stepping up his return from a foot injury last month with some light running this week.

Ross County team news: Ross County manager Stuart Kettlewell has more issues to worry about, with a number of first-team players potentially absent.

Ross Draper, Michael Gardyne, Oli Shaw and Connor Randall are all doubts for the trip to Kilmarnock, although Kettlewell is hopeful of welcoming Cal Morris back to the fold after his appearance in last weekend's Scottish League Cup win over Stirling Albion.

Key stat: Kilmarnock are looking to win back-to-back home top-flight games against Ross County for the first time since October 2013 after beating them 3-1 in their last such meeting in February last season.

Andy Walker's prediction: 3-0

Livingston team news: Livingston look to have picked up no new injury worries across the international break, although Gary Holt is waiting on the fitness of Ciaron Brown following his spell away with Northern Ireland U21s.

St Mirren team news: St Mirren will be without defender Joe Shaughnessy, who is suspended.

Key stat: Despite both teams scoring in each such match, Livingston have won three of their four home games against St. Mirren in the Scottish Premiership since the two sides were promoted to the division in 2018 (L1).

Andy Walker's prediction: 0-0

St Johnstone team news: St Johnstone face no new injury concerns since their 3-1 win at Peterhead in the League Cup last weekend, with Danny McNamara in line for a recall to the starting line-up to face Motherwell.

Motherwell team news: Motherwell winger Sherwin Seedorf is unavailable with a hamstring injury, with a number of players including Stephen O'Donnell and Declan Gallagher likely to slot back in on their return from the international break.

Key stat: St Johnstone have alternated between a win (two) and defeat (two) in their last four home league games against Motherwell, winning 2-1 in their last such match in February last season.

Andy Walker's prediction: 1-1

Aberdeen team news: Niall McGinn is the latest addition to Aberdeen's casualty list after suffering a calf injury.

The winger picked up the problem during Northern Ireland's Euro 2020 play-off defeat to Slovakia and will sit out the Gers clash, plus the following two trips to Hamilton and St Mirren.

On-loan Gers midfielder Ross McCrorie is barred from facing his parent club, while Marley Watkins (hamstring), Dylan McGeouch and Jonny Hayes (both groin) remain sidelined. Dean Campbell and Funso Ojo could find themselves

starting in midfield after impressing boss Derek McInnes in training this week.

Rangers team news: Rangers will be without Jordan Jones and George Edmundson, who begin seven-game domestic bans for breaching Covid-19 rules.

Bongani Zungu has returned from South Africa duty with a knock to his knee which needs assessing, while Steven Davis also withdrew from the Northern Ireland squad, citing "personal reasons", and it is not yet clear if he will face the Dons.

The only other confirmed absentee is long-term knee-injury victim Nikola Katic, who is aiming for a January return.

Key stat: Rangers are unbeaten in six league meetings with Aberdeen (W4 D2), keeping a clean sheet in four of their last five against the Dons.

Key stat: Rangers are unbeaten in six league meetings with Aberdeen (W4 D2), keeping a clean sheet in four of their last five against the Dons.

Andy Walker's prediction: 1-0

Andy Walker's prediction: 1-0