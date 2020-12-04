Andy Walker's Scottish Premiership predictions: Celtic to claim much-needed win

Sky Sports' Andy Walker offers his predictions as we head into another weekend of Scottish Premiership action.

2:28 Highlights of the Scottish Premiership match between Kilmarnock and Ross County

There's an air of desperation surrounding Hamilton as they go into this one on the back of not winning any of their last eight league games. Injuries to so many key players hasn't helped Brian Rice in his quest for better form but they are renowned for picking up points against all the odds.

Kilmarnock must be satisfied with their last league performance when they somehow managed to beat Ross County 3-1 at home despite playing 75 minutes with 10 men. Alex Dyer can be proud of the character in his side when they display that never-say-die attitude.

Andy Walker's prediction: 1-2

1:40 Highlights of the Scottish Premiership match between Livingston and St Mirren

Following the surprise resignation of Gary Holt, Dave Martindale will again lead the West Lothian team against a Dundee Utd side who have had to put their entire coaching staff in quarantine! Not only that but nine Dundee Utd players will also miss this game after being deemed to be close contacts of Covid positive staff members.

Three non-playing members of Utd's playing staff tested positive for coronavirus and Utd are clearly taking no chances of it getting any worse. It's far from ideal for Utd with manager Micky Mellon making his mark in his debut Scottish Premiership season, they're looking to build on the seven-game unbeaten run in all competitions. Livingston have lost four of their last five league games and are slipping towards the bottom two places.

Andy Walker's prediction: 1-1

1:52 Highlights of the Scottish Premiership match between St Johnstone and Motherwell

How does it feel to be a Motherwell fan at the moment? The incredibly harsh decision from the SPFL disciplinary panel meant that the Fir Park side were awarded 3-0 wins for their cancelled matches against Kilmarnock and St Mirren due to Covid issues.

Six points has resulted in them shooting up the table and challenging for one of the European spots available! Alan Campbell should come back into the side after his Scotland Covid issue and he's an important player for Stephen Robinson's men.

Hibs should always have the goal of qualifying for Europe and Jack Ross can be reasonably pleased with his work at the club now that he has been there for 12 months. Cup progress and qualifying for Europe is within their grasp.

Andy Walker's prediction: 1-1

2:37 Highlights of the Scottish Premiership game between Hamilton and Aberdeen

St Mirren showed their fighting qualities not only in beating Aberdeen last weekend in the cup but also winning at Livingston in a vital league clash a couple of weeks ago. I didn't expect Aberdeen to lose in last weekend's League Cup clash and especially from a horrible and uncharacteristic mistake from Joe Lewis.

His form in the Aberdeen goal has been first class and he'll be keen to bounce back. Ross McCrorie, Connor McLennan and Lewis Ferguson are all free from their recent self-isolation and their quality should help Aberdeen get back to winning ways.

Andy Walker's prediction: 0-1

2:50 Highlights of the Scottish Premiership match between Rangers and Aberdeen

Under Steven Gerrard this season, Rangers form has been relentless. Qualifying for the knockout stages of the Europa League with a game to spare is very impressive but the focus turns to another vital league game against a Ross County side that won a memorable cup tie in Glasgow last weekend against Celtic.

Stuart Kettlewell's men have not won a league game since September and that will be their priority now, trying to climb the table. Ross Stewart scored another penalty against Celtic and I assume they'll be just as organised at the back.

But Rangers have so many options going forward; Ryan Kent and Scott Arfield are in tremendous form and you'd have to regard Borna Barisic and James Tavernier as potential goal threats as well.

Andy Walker's prediction: 1-3

2:48 Highlights of the Scottish Premiership match between Hibernian and Celtic

The protests against Neil Lennon and the Celtic players were disgraceful last weekend from a new breed of vocal, political and angry group of Celtic supporters. As a result, the Celtic board very publicly stood by their man but as Lennon said himself, the protests don't help.

His team are in dreadful form and incredibly soft defensively, conceding an extraordinary amount of soft goals. 17 conceded in five Europa League games?! Like Ross County last weekend, can St Johnstone take advantage? Calum Davidson's men are unbeaten in five games and enjoying a fine run of form.

It's the type of game where Celtic players have to be brave, take the ball and make things happen. Too many are out of form for Celtic to be assured of three points but their attacking play in the San Siro against AC Milan was the most positive aspect of their game on Thursday night.

Andy Walker's prediction: 2-0