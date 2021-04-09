Scottish Premiership match previews, team news, predictions

Team news, stats and predictions for the weekend's Scottish Premiership action as Livingston travel to Celtic while St Johnstone host Aberdeen before Rangers take on Hibernian on Sunday.

3:25 Highlights of the Old Firm match between Celtic and Rangers at Celtic Park

Celtic interim boss John Kennedy has a strong squad available. Odsonne Edouard was rested for the home Scottish Cup win over Falkirk last week and could return. Christopher Jullien is out long term with a knee injury while Mikey Johnston is working on his fitness after another spell on the sidelines.

Livingston have no fresh injuries for the trip to Parkhead. Left-back Julien Serrano is still struggling with a knock, while Scott Robinson is out of favour following a disciplinary issue.

Long-term absentee Keaghan Jacobs (foot) remains out and Gavin Reilly (hamstring) is also set to miss the rest of the season.

Key stat: Celtic have only lost one of their 25 top-flight league matches against Livingston (W18 D6), a 2-0 defeat in October 2019. However, five of the last eight Scottish Premiership matches between the two sides have been drawn (two Celtic wins, one Livingston).

How to watch: Free match highlights will be published on the Sky Sports website, app and YouTube channel later in the evening.

1:56 Highlights of the Scottish Premiership match between Hamilton Accies and St Mirren

Hamilton boss Brian Rice has suffered more injury woes. Goalkeeper Ryan Fulton is out for the rest of the season after dislocating his knee in a freak accident outside his house and midfielder Scott Martin is out for at least a month with a leg injury.

Nathan Thomas (ankle), Marios Ogkmpoe and Lewis Smith (both hamstring) remain out along with Andy Winter (knee), Shaun Want (thigh) and David Templeton (groin). Teenager Marley Redfern returns after being cup-tied against St Mirren last week.

Dundee United have no fresh injury worries. Dillon Powers (concussion) and Declan Glass (knee) are long-term absentees.

Key stat: Hamilton have lost just one of their last seven Scottish Premiership meetings with Dundee United (W3 D3), although have failed to win each of their three such contests this season so far (D2 L1).

How to watch: Free match highlights will be published on the Sky Sports website, app and YouTube channel later in the evening.

Kilmarnock defender Zech Medley has recovered from a facial injury. Ross Millen misses the Scottish Premiership clash but is Tommy Wright's only absentee. Clevid Dikamona and Greg Kiltie are fit again after injury.

Ross County have Carl Tremarco back from suspension. Another full-back, Connor Randall, is hoping to return to training next week following a back problem. Defenders Callum Morris and Tom Grivosti (both hamstring) remain on the sidelines.

Key stat: Kilmarnock have won three of their last four home league meetings with Ross County (D1), including both of their last two by the same 3-1 scoreline.

How to watch: Free match highlights will be published on the Sky Sports website, app and YouTube channel later in the evening.

2:26 Highlights of the Scottish Premiership match between Kilmarnock and Motherwell

Motherwell will make a late decision over Tony Watt for Saturday's visit of St Mirren after the striker sat out last weekend's Scottish Cup tie.

Manager Graham Alexander will also assess whether a couple of his returning players could be fit for a place on the bench after Sam Foley came back last weekend.

January signings Eddie Nolan and Harry Smith have been missing along with Mark O'Hara and Liam Grimshaw (both illness). Sherwin Seedorf and long-term Well absentees Trevor Carson, Charles Dunne, Liam Donnelly and Scott Fox have all been out with knee injuries.

St Mirren are still short up front for the Fir Park clash despite being boosted by the goalscoring return of Kristian Dennis last weekend. But Collin Quaner (hamstring) and Eamonn Brophy (foot) remain out.

Key stat: Motherwell are winless in four league meetings with St. Mirren (D2 L2); they had won three of their last four such encounters with the Buddies before this (D1).

How to watch: Free match highlights will be published on the Sky Sports website, app and YouTube channel later in the evening.

1:50 Highlights of the Scottish Premiership match between Dundee United and Aberdeen

St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson is set to make a few changes. Murray Davidson is making progress on his comeback from a calf injury and has returned to training but will be monitored. Saints are looking for their first win of the season against the Dons.

Aberdeen loan striker Callum Hendry is unavailable to face parent club St Johnstone. Fraser Hornby has recovered from a niggle picked up before last week's game at Dumbarton.

Ryan Hedges remains out with a pectoral injury that required surgery but the Pittodrie club are hoping he could be back before the end of the season, while Greg Leigh (hamstring) and Mikey Devlin (ankle) are long-term absentees.

Key stat: St. Johnstone have only enjoyed one win in their last seven league games against Aberdeen (D3 L3), a 1-0 victory at Pittodrie in February 2020.

How to watch: Free match highlights will be published on the Sky Sports website, app and YouTube channel later in the evening.

2:20 Highlights of the Scottish Premiership match between Livingston and Hibernian

James Tavernier and Ryan Jack remain out for Rangers. Tavernier (knee) has an outside chance of facing Celtic the following weekend while Jack (calf) is awaiting a fresh prognosis following trips to see specialists. Defender Niko Katic (knee) remains a long-term absentee.

Hibernian's Steven Bradley is still struggling with a thigh injury. Loan attacker Jamie Murphy is out with a recurring hamstring injury but would be unable to play against his parent club. Sean Mackie remains out with a thigh injury.

2:19 Steven Gerrard hopes Rangers' social media boycott keeps the issue in the news and accuses social media companies of ignoring the issue of abuse

Key stat: Rangers are unbeaten in 11 league meetings with Hibernian (W6 D5), winning six of their last seven Scottish Premiership games against them (D1).

How to watch: Free match highlights will be published on the Sky Sports website, app and YouTube channel later in the evening.