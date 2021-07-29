Hearts vs Celtic: Tynecastle club allowed extra 737 supporters for Scottish Premiership opener

Hearts have been allowed to host a further 737 supporters for Saturday's Scottish Premiership opener against Celtic.

The club entered discussions with the City of Edinburgh Council over the capacity at Tynecastle, which has now been capped at 5,272.

Hearts also hope that will be as low as their attendance will be given they continue to work with the local authority with a view to increasing capacity for their next home game against Aberdeen on August 21.

The club confirmed on their website that tickets would be dispersed in a ballot.

They wrote: "The ballot for the additional 737 tickets will run tomorrow morning (Friday) and those successful will be notified by email by tomorrow afternoon at the latest.

"Tickets will then be available for collection from the Tynecastle Ticket Office on Saturday between 12pm and 7pm.

"We look forward to welcoming more than 5,000 Jambos on Saturday evening and will continue to do everything in our power to ensure greater numbers are allowed in for upcoming fixtures."