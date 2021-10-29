Scottish Premiership match previews and team news: Motherwell vs Rangers live on Sky Sports

Teams news, stats and how to follow the latest round of fixtures in the Scottish Premiership, with Rangers travelling to Motherwell on Sky Sports.

Team news

Aberdeen are hopeful Christian Ramirez will be fit to face Hearts. The American striker went off against Rangers in midweek with a tight muscle but the Dons are optimistic the move prevented any lasting damage.

The hosts are still without Declan Gallagher, Jack MacKenzie, Calvin Ramsay, Andrew Considine and Mikey Devlin along with Matty Kennedy.

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson will make a late decision on whether top scorer Liam Boyce is fit enough to start. He missed the 1-1 draw at St Johnstone on Wednesday due to a calf strain, with Armand Gnanduillet leading the attack in his absence.

Neilson has everyone else available and may decide to restore Alex Cochrane at left wing-back after he was rested in midweek.

Opta stats

Aberdeen have won each of their last four home league meetings with Hearts; they had only won four of their previous 18 such matches against them before this (D9 L5).

Hearts are winless in four league meetings with Aberdeen (D2 L2) since a 2-1 victory in March 2019.

Aberdeen have managed to avoid defeat in each of their last two league games (W1 D1) following their five-match losing run beforehand. They're also looking for back-to-back home league wins for the first time since December 2020 (3).

Along with Kelty Hearts in League Two, Hearts remain one of two undefeated side in league football in Scotland this season (W5 D6). They last enjoyed a longer run of top-flight games without defeat at the beginning of the 2005-06 campaign, failing to lose any of their first 12 games that season.

Aberdeen's Scott Brown netted his second goal of the season at Ibrox in midweek, one more than he managed in the Scottish Premiership throughout last season (1). He last netted more than twice in the same league campaign back in 2014-15 (4).

How to follow: Follow the latest scores on the Sky Sports website and Sky Sports Scores app. Free match highlights will be published on the Sky Sports website, app and YouTube channel later that evening.

Team news

Tom Rogic drops out of the Celtic team with a hamstring injury that will sideline the midfielder for two or three weeks. But Josip Juranovic has overcome an eye injury that resulted in him visiting hospital after Wednesday's win over Hibernian. Christopher Jullien and James Forrest are just short of comebacks, while Greg Taylor (shoulder) and Karamoko Dembele (ankle) remain on the sidelines after surgery. Livingston have key attacker Andrew Shinnie back in contention after he missed the last three games with an ankle injury, while Jackson Longridge is also set to be available after a two-game absence through injury. Stephane Omeonga returns after missing Wednesday's 1-1 draw against Dundee United due to a head knock, but Ben Williamson is suspended following his red card in midweek. James Penrice (hernia) and Adam Lewis (foot) remain out, while goalkeeper Daniel Barden is undergoing cancer treatment.

Opta stats

Celtic have never lost a top-flight home game against Livingston in 14 previous such meetings, winning 12 and drawing two.

Livingston won their first league meeting this season with Celtic 1-0, only their second ever top-flight victory over the Bhoys, also winning 2-0 in October 2019.

Celtic are on a run of four straight league wins, their best such run since a run of five ended back in February.

Livingston have won each of their last two away league matches, netting three times in both. They haven't won three in a row on the road since January (4).

Only David Turnbull (4 goals, 3 assists) has had a direct hand in more league goals for Celtic this season than Anthony Ralston (3 goals, 2 assists), who has scored one and assisted another in his last two appearances in the Scottish Premiership.

Team news

Dundee United manager Tam Courts is set to freshen his side up. Courts has no fresh injury worries to contend with but will utilise his squad during a busy fixture period. Liam Smith (knee) is working his way back to fitness, while Marc McNulty (hamstring) remains out.

St Johnstone have lost James Brown (hamstring) and Lars Dendoncker (groin) after the pair went off halfway through the midweek draw with Hearts.

David Wotherspoon (calf) is likely to miss out again with Saints having doubts over several other players, including Murray Davidson, who played through a knock against Hearts. Michael O'Halloran is set to come back from injury but defender Shaun Rooney remains out with an ankle problem.

Opta stats

Dundee United are unbeaten in five league meetings with St. Johnstone (W2 D3), and could win back-to-back top-flight matches against them for the first time since April 2012 under Peter Houston.

St. Johnstone are unbeaten in four top-flight visits to Dundee United (W2 D2) since going down 2-0 in September 2014.

Dundee United are unbeaten in their last seven league matches (W4 D3), their longest such run since December 2013 under Jackie McNamara (also 7).

Only Livingston (8) have dropped more points from winning positions than St. Johnstone in the Scottish Premiership this season (7), who are winless in three league matches (D1 L2).

Only James Tavernier (5) and Calvin Ramsay (4) have more league assists in the Scottish Premiership than Dundee United's Ilmari Niskanen (3) this season. The last player for the club to register more in the same top-flight campaign was Scott Fraser in 2015-16 (6).

Team news

Ross County have reported no fresh injuries. Connor Randall made his comeback in the midweek demolition of Dundee. On-loan Southampton left-back Jake Vokins is due to return from foot surgery after the international break.

Hibernian midfielder Scott Allan could miss out again after being sidelined by illness for the midweek defeat at home to Celtic.

Darren McGregor is available after suspension but James Scott is unlikely to be involved after manager Jack Ross explained that he was not satisfied with his general fitness levels.

Kyle Magennis, Danny Mackay, Christian Doidge, Sean Mackie and Melker Hallberg all remain absent through injury.

Opta stats

Ross County have lost both of their last two league meetings with Hibernian; they have never lost three in a row to Hibs in the top-flight.

Hibernian have only lost one of their last five Scottish Premiership away games at Ross County (W2 D2), going down to a 2-1 defeat in December 2019.

33% of Ross County's 15 league goals this season came against Dundee in midweek (5-0), earning their first victory of the season. They last won consecutive games in May when they finished last season with a three-game winning streak.

Hibernian are looking to avoid suffering five straight losses in the Scottish Premiership for the first time since April 2014 (6). Their four defeats in the competition before this run came across a period of 20 matches.

Blair Spittal (44) has had a direct hand in 37% of Ross County's 120 total attempts in Scottish Premiership matches this season (21 shots, 23 chances created), the highest proportion of any player for their side so far.

Team news

St Mirren midfielder Ethan Erhahon will have a fitness test to establish if he can return to the side after missing the midweek draw at Motherwell with a hamstring injury.

Jamie McGrath is still absent with the hip injury he sustained against Rangers, but the influential midfielder could return next week. Greg Kiltie made his first appearance in more than two months at Fir Park, but Jim Goodwin does not feel the fit-again winger is ready for starting duty just yet.

Dundee boss James McPake has no fresh injury worries for the trip to Paisley. Max Anderson missed the midweek defeat to Ross County due to illness but should return to the squad.

Shaun Byrne is still out with a knee injury, while Alex Jakubiak remains on the sidelines following surgery on a dislocated shoulder.

Opta stats

Both teams have scored in each of St. Mirren and Dundee's last seven Scottish Premiership clashes, with the Buddies scoring 14 to the Dees' 10.

Dundee are winless in five Scottish Premiership meetings with St. Mirren (D2 L3) since a 2-1 win in January 2015 under Paul Hartley.

St. Mirren have managed to win only one of their last seven home league matches (D3 L3), beating Aberdeen 3-2 at the end of September.

Dundee have shipped 23 goals in league matches this season, more than any other side in the top-flight. Their 0-5 defeat in midweek wasn't even their heaviest defeat of the season so far, following a 0-6 loss to Celtic back in August.

St. Mirren's Eamonn Brophy attempted 14 shots following ball carries in the Scottish Premiership this season (instances where a player travels 5+ metres with the ball), the most of any player in the division. He has also scored two goals from those 14 attempts.

Motherwell are hoping Juhani Ojala can shake off a groin problem ahead of Sunday's visit of the champions. The Finland defender went off with a tight muscle during the midweek draw with St Mirren.

Sondre Solholm Johansen battled cramp in his calves towards the end of that game while midfielder Robbie Crawford (ankle) remains out.

Rangers will again be without Ryan Jack (calf) and Ryan Kent (hamstring) but both players could return next week.

Borna Barisic is out of the Fir Park clash with a minor injury but is set to face Brondby in the Europa League on Thursday. Filip Helander remains on the sidelines with a knee problem and Nnamdi Ofoborh (heart issue) is also still missing.

Opta stats

Motherwell are winless in 18 league meetings with defending Scottish champions (D4 L14) since beating Celtic 2-1 in December 2015.

Rangers are unbeaten in 49 top-flight league matches against Motherwell (W35 D14), with their last such defeat to the Steelmen coming in December 2002 under Alex McLeish.

Motherwell have won each of their last three Scottish Premiership matches played on Halloween without conceding a goal, last losing on this date in 2014-15 at St. Johnstone (1-2).

Rangers have only kept three clean sheets in their 11 league games this season, compared to nine after the same number of matches last season. They shipped their ninth and tenth goals of the season in midweek at home to Aberdeen, conceding their 10th goal last season at Celtic Park in March - their 33rd match of the league campaign.

Alfredo Morelos has scored in three of his last four league games for Rangers, with his strike in midweek his 60th in the Scottish Premiership since signing for the club - this is 21 more than any other current player in the division (James Tavernier, 39).

How to follow: Motherwell vs Rangers will be shown live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 11am on Sunday; kick-off 12pm. You can watch free in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

The top flight will once again take a winter break from Monday January 3 until Wednesday January 26.

After 33 games, the league splits into two sections of six teams, with each team playing each other in that section.

The 2021/22 Scottish Premiership season with Sky Sports