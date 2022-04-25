Scottish Premiership Team of the Week: Hibs dominate with Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Dundee Utd, St Mirren & St Johnstone also featuring

Celtic remain six points clear in the Scottish Premiership title race after their win at Ross County cancelled out Rangers' victory at Motherwell the previous day.

However, it is Hibernian who dominate the Scottish Premiership team of the week with three players making the cut.

The Easter Road side recovered from their Scottish Cup exit and Shaun Maloney's sacking by beating St Mirren 3-1 in Paisley.

Edinburgh rivals Hearts have two players in the best XI after they edged out Dundee United in a five-goal thriller at Tannadice Park while St Mirren, Dundee United and St Johnstone are also represented.

Here, WhoScored.com take a look at the five best rated players to make the first team of the week since the Scottish Premiership split...

5. Barrie McKay (Hearts) - 7.88 rating

Barrie McKay registered his 10th Scottish Premiership assist of the season as Hearts earned a 3-2 win at Dundee United, as he turned provider for Ellis Simms' winner late on.

That came from one of four key passes in the victory at Tannadice Park. In addition, McKay completed two dribbles to help feature on the left in the team of the week with a WhoScored.com rating of 7.88.

4. Scott Tanser (St. Mirren) - 7.94 rating

Scott Tanser may have been on the losing side as St Mirren fell to a 1-0 loss to Hibernian, but the 27-year-old still came away with the man of the match award with a rating of 7.94. Tanser was unfortunate not to score as he struck the woodwork with his only shot on goal and was unfortunate not to add an assist as he made two key passes.

Five aerial duels, five clearances and four tackles capped a solid display from Tanser even if the Buddies were unable to avoid defeat.

3. Fashion Sakala (Rangers) - 8.18 rating

In the absence of Alfredo Morelos and Kemar Roofe, Fashion Sakala stepped up to lead the line for Rangers against Motherwell and did very well. Sakala provided the assist for Scott Wright's goal shortly after the break, that coming from one of two key passes.

The Zambian forward also completed five dribbles and made two tackles to yield a WhoScored.com rating of 8.18.

2. Shaun Rooney (St. Johnstone) - 8.26 rating

Both of Shaun Rooney's goals this season have come against Dundee as he bagged the equaliser at Dens Park on Saturday afternoon.

Rooney hit the back of the net with one of four shots at the weekend and was also solid off the ball as he made four clearances, two tackles and one interception to feature in the Scottish Premiership team of the week with a rating of 8.26.

1. Jota (Celtic) - 8.95 rating

With a rating of 8.95, Celtic star Jota is the WhoScored.com Scottish Premiership player of the week. Jota had a direct hand in both goals in Celtic's 2-0 win at Ross County on Sunday afternoon, following up his assist for Kyogo Furuhashi's opener with a goal of his own late on.

Those came from respective returns of four key passes and two shots, while two aerial duels won, one tackle and one clearance helped the 23-year-old to the star man award at the Global Energy Stadium.