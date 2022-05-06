Scottish Premiership match previews, team news, predictions, live on Sky Sports

Team news, stats and predictions for the latest round of the Scottish Premiership.

Rangers team news: Giovanni van Bronckhorst will assess his Rangers squad following the Europa League win over RB Leipzig. Joe Aribo had to come off just before half-time with a head knock, while Kemar Roofe (knee) missed the match.

Filip Helander (foot), Alfredo Morelos (thigh) and Ianis Hagi (knee) are out for the season.

Dundee Utd team news: Dundee United striker Marc McNulty has been ruled out for the remainder of the campaign with a knee injury, but Kevin McDonald has recovered from injury and is back in the squad.

Calum Butcher is unlikely to play because of a personal issue while Max Biamou (thigh), Ian Harkes (ankle) and Peter Pawlett (Achilles) have also played their last games of the season.

Opta stats

Rangers have won each of their last six home games against Dundee United in the Scottish top-flight since a 2-3 defeat in April 2011.

Rangers scored fewer goals in this season's Scottish Premiership against Dundee United than any other side (two goals in three games).

Rangers lost their last home Scottish Premiership match against Celtic, ending a 35-game home unbeaten league run. The Gers haven't lost consecutive top-flight matches at Ibrox since March 2018 under Graeme Murty, a run which featured a home defeat to Celtic.

Dundee United are looking to win consecutive Scottish Premiership matches for the first time since a run of three in October earlier this season.

Rangers full-back James Tavernier has created the most chances (105), played the most passes into the box (412) and has the most assists (12) in the Scottish Premiership this season, while he is the only player to be in double figures for expected assists (10.8).

