Scottish Premiership match previews, team news, predictions, live on Sky Sports

Follow Rangers vs Dundee United on Sunday with our dedicated live blog; watch free match highlights of Saturday's games on our app and Sky Sports News
Saturday 7 May 2022 17:11, UK
Team news, stats and predictions for the latest round of the Scottish Premiership.
Rangers team news: Giovanni van Bronckhorst will assess his Rangers squad following the Europa League win over RB Leipzig. Joe Aribo had to come off just before half-time with a head knock, while Kemar Roofe (knee) missed the match.
Filip Helander (foot), Alfredo Morelos (thigh) and Ianis Hagi (knee) are out for the season.
Dundee Utd team news: Dundee United striker Marc McNulty has been ruled out for the remainder of the campaign with a knee injury, but Kevin McDonald has recovered from injury and is back in the squad.
Calum Butcher is unlikely to play because of a personal issue while Max Biamou (thigh), Ian Harkes (ankle) and Peter Pawlett (Achilles) have also played their last games of the season.
Opta stats
How to follow: Follow the action with our dedicated live match blog including in-game clips, with free match highlights published on the Sky Sports website, app and YouTube channel later that evening.