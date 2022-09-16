Scottish Premiership: Who will come out on top this weekend?

There is plenty of intrigue heading into the final round of Scottish Premiership fixtures before the international break.

After last weekend's games were postponed following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the league returns to action with plenty of talking points around each game.

Rangers are without a goal in September and know they need to re-find their form against Dundee United to stop Celtic having the chance to pull further ahead when they head to St Mirren on Sunday, live on Sky Sports Football.

Lee Johnson returns to the Hibs dugout as they host Aberdeen, Kilmarnock head to Livingston, St Johnstone take on Ross County and Motherwell look to end Hearts' high at Fir Park.

Here we take a look at what's at stake this weekend...

What is live on Sky Sports?

Celtic head to St Mirren on Sunday looking to maintain their 100 per cent start to their Scottish Premiership title defence, live on Sky Sports Football.

Ange Postecoglou's side passed up chances to beat Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League on Wednesday night, but the same cannot be said in the league.

They have scored 25 goals and conceded just one as they have raced to a five-point lead at the top of the table.

St Mirren suffered a surprise 3-0 defeat at St Johnstone in their last game after three straight wins.

The Buddies held Celtic to a goalless draw in Paisley last season, can they end this season's dominance on Sunday?

Will Rangers return to winning ways?

It has been a September to forget for Rangers so far with defeat to Celtic in the Scottish Premiership followed by Champions League losses to Ajax and Napoli.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side are without a goal so far this month, but have conceded 11.

Allan McGregor could continue in goal after injury to Jon McLaughlin. Will Alfredo Morleos start or Antonio Colak start up front as they look to find an answer to their attacking woes?

Image: Liam Fox is managing Dundee United on an interim basis

Liam Fox remains in charge of Dundee United as they head to Ibrox looking to cause an upset and pick up their first win of the season.

It is a huge game for both sides at Ibrox.

Can Hibs make it back-to-back victories at Easter Road?

Image: Hibs beat Kilmarnock in their last match

While there is only a difference of two points between the two sides, Aberdeen sit four places above Hibs in the Scottish Premiership table.

Lee Johnson returns to the Easter Road dugout after surgery as they aim to record consecutive victories at home.

The Dons head into the match sitting third in the table after losing just one of their last five games.

It was a frustrating 1-1 draw in their match after back-to-back wins and that will be something Jim Goodwin's side will be keen to rectify this weekend.

Will Ross County get their first away win of the season?

Ross County head to St Johnstone on Saturday hoping to pick up their first win on the road.

If they do achieve that they can leapfrog their opponents as they look to avoid being cut adrift so early in the season.

Callum Davidson's side pulled off a surprise 3-0 victory over an in-form St Mirren in their last game and will be keen to make it back-to-back wins as they aim to avoid another season in a relegation battle.

Can Kilmarnock keep a clean sheet?

Image: Kilmarnock are without a win on the road this season

Only Dundee United have conceded more goals so far this season than Kilmarnock.

Still without a clean sheet since their top-flight return, Killie also head to Livingston on Saturday looking for their first win away from home.

Livingston currently sit seventh in the Scottish Premiership and surprised Hearts with a 1-0 win in their last match.

David Martindale's side can make it four wins out of seven heading into the international break tomorrow, keeping them on track for that top six finish the manager desperately wants to achieve this season.

Will Hearts' ECL high help at Fir Park?

Image: Hearts won in Latvia in the ECL

It has been a good week for Hearts and they will want to carry that into Sunday's game against Motherwell.

Just over a week ago Robbie Neilson's side suffered a sixth defeat in seven games when they lost 4-0 to Istanbul Basaksehir in the Europa Confernce League.

On Thursday they won 2-0 away to RSF to kickstart their European campaign.

They head to Fir Park to face a Motherwell team who sit fifth in the Scottish Premiership and look rejuvenated under new manager Stevie Hammell.

Image: Louis Moult is back at Motherwell on loan

Striker Louis Moult is back at the club on loan and is ready to feature against Hearts.

Can he show the class that made him a firm fans favourite during his last spell in Lanarkshire?