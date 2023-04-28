Rangers vs Celtic: Michael Beale ready to 'right a few wrongs' in Scottish Cup semi-final

Michael Beale wants Rangers to "right a few wrongs" against Celtic in Sunday's Scottish Cup semi-final and keep alive their only realistic chance of a trophy this season.

The Ibrox side are 13 points behind their Old Firm rivals in the Premiership meaning Ange Postecoglou's side are just one win from securing back-to-back titles.

Celtic beat Rangers to retain the League Cup in February, leaving the Scottish Cup as the last piece of silverware on offer to the current holders.

Since beating Celtic 2-1 at Hampden Park in last season's Scottish Cup semi-final, Rangers have not won in five Old Firm games, three of them since Beale took over from Giovanni van Bronckhorst in November - the most recent of which was a 3-2 league defeat in Parkhead earlier in the month.

"It is a huge game. We know that," Beale said.

"This season has been a rough ride for the fans and this is a chance for us to right a few wrongs in this game.

"It is just one game but I think it would have a big impact on the season if we were to win and go back to the Scottish Cup final again.

"We just need to bring the best of ourselves.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the thrilling Old Firm game between Celtic and Rangers in the Scottish Premiership.

"The games (against Celtic) have been reasonably tight and have been won and lost on mistakes so it is important that we bring our best effort and best performance.

"Again, the penalty boxes will be decisive. In the game a couple of weeks ago I thought we performed quite well overall but we just need to eradicate one or two things defensively."

Influential defender Connor Goldson has returned to training after missing the last three games - two of which were defeats - due to a hip problem.

Image: Connor Goldson is back in training after a hip injury

Ryan Kent and Scott Wright have sat out the last two fixtures with injuries but they are also back in the frame.

"Connor trained today, Scott Wright and Ryan Kent trained today, so it is seeing if they come through OK," Beale said.

"Obviously they have all been out for two or three weeks so we have competition. It is nice to have them back.

"Alex Lowry is back training now, he just missed out on the squad last week. I believe Adam Devine will probably train tomorrow but the game might come a little bit too soon for him.

"Centre-back has been the one position this year that has not been stable in the team.

"The centre-back position has had a lot of impact on our season - the amount of games Connor has missed this season compared to all the other seasons combined.

"He is our vice-captain, he is a big voice on the pitch and when he plays the results for the team, the points-per-game goes up. So it is nice to have him back."

Follow every Rangers game in the Scottish Premiership this season with our live blogs on the Sky Sports website and app, and watch match highlights for free.

Want the Rangers latest? Bookmark our Rangers news page, check out Rangers' fixtures and Rangers' latest results, watch Rangers' goals and video, keep track of the Scottish Premiership table and see which Rangers games are coming up live on Sky Sports.

Get all this and more - including notifications sent straight to your phone - by downloading the Sky Sports Scores app and setting Rangers as your favourite team.