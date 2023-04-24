Kris Boyd: Rangers need Scottish Cup semi-final win over Celtic | 'Big transfer window ahead for Michael Beale'

Kris Boyd says Rangers will come under "massive pressure" if they fail to beat Celtic in Sunday's Scottish Cup semi-final and there is a decisive transfer window approaching for manager Michael Beale.

A Scottish Premiership defeat at Aberdeen last weekend underlined the gap Rangers will have to make up on soon-to-be-crowned champions Celtic with smart signings this summer, but Beale must also find a way to come up with an immediate improvement in time for the Old Firm clash at Hampden Park.

A loss there would see Celtic on course for the treble and make the challenge of toppling them even tougher next term, says Sky Sports pundit Boyd.

"This is the final really, you imagine whoever wins this goes and wins the Scottish Cup," he said at a Kris Boyd Charity golf day.

"If Rangers don't win it they are going to be under massive pressure at the start of next season. If they overcome Rangers, you'd expect Celtic to go and clinch that treble and all of a sudden the pressure is ramped up again.

"The recruitment will come under massive scrutiny in the summer for Rangers. That defeat [at Aberdeen] was the last thing Rangers needed."

Boyd reckons Beale may look to change systems this weekend as he searches for a way to beat Rangers' big rivals, with Connor Goldson's return allowing for the possibility of a switch to a back three.

"I wouldn't be surprised if we see something different," said Boyd. "You've got a massive dilemma in the centre-back area if Goldson is back - Jon Souttar has come in and equipped himself well. Ben Davies has done well. Goldson is your No 1 centre-back.

"Do you go with three at the back, with Borna Barisic and James Tavernier either side of a few midfielders? Beale likes that box in the middle of the pitch… it will be interesting to see how they line up. But they need to find a way to get a result against Celtic because it's been too long.

"There's been a change of manager and Rangers were already behind when he came in. There has been improvement in the performances.

"But the worry would be you go to Tynecastle and you score in the first half and you go to Easter Road and you score in the first half and you run away with it (Rangers won 3-0 at Hearts in February and 4-1 at Hibernian in March) - and he got a lot of compliments off the back of it.

"But you look at the performance at Celtic Park (in a 3-2 defeat earlier this month) and they crumbled, you look at the performance against Celtic at Hampden (Rangers lost the League Cup final 2-1 in February) and they crumbled there as well.

"And again [at Aberdeen] there was a vulnerability in the second half which a lot of Rangers fans, players and coaching staff will be saying, 'that can't happen at the weekend'.

"There's a lot of work to be done between now and that semi-final on Sunday. Rangers have shown if they can click they can match Celtic, and Michael Beale will be hoping for a good week's training, good preparation, but it's key Goldson and Ryan Kent are back in the starting line-up."

'A big transfer window ahead'

As well as tough decisions this week, Beale and Rangers' recruitment team will also have to make the right moves this summer in the transfer window, says Boyd.

He believes who stays will be just as important as who goes.

"The decision will be made already. There will definitely have been discussions," he said. "But the longer it goes on, it looks as if Alfredo Morelos and Kent will walk out of the door for nothing which is shocking. It should have been tied up a long time ago or a bit of business done considering the type of money flying around for them.

"Other than that you're looking at Allan McGregor, Steven Davis, Filip Helander, Ryan Jack, Scott Arfield… you can't keep them all. But you can't get rid of everyone who understands the football club, the DNA of it. You can't have too many of them in your dressing room.

"For Rangers it's a big transfer window coming up, recruitment is key but you can't let everybody go because you need to keep hold of a couple.

"I'd definitely keep Jack. His injury record hasn't been great but he brings something. Arfield has a role off the bench and McGregor deserves to make his decision. Will he be No 1? I don't know. Can he be back-up keeper? I'm not so sure.

"But Michael Beale has a big summer transfer window ahead of him."