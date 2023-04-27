Nicolas Raskin says Rangers aren't too far from Celtic ahead of Scottish Cup semi-final

Nicolas Raskin believes Rangers are "not that far" from Celtic and the midfielder has told Sky Sports News they have to win the Scottish Cup this season.

Rangers' league hopes are all but over with Celtic able to clinch back-to-back titles when they face Hearts in the first game after the split, live on Sky Sports.

Michael Beale's side lost 2-1 to their Old Firm rivals in the League Cup final in February before a 3-2 defeat at Celtic Park in the Premiership earlier this month.

The sides meet again on Sunday at Hampden Park in the Scottish Cup semi-finals and Raskin accepts it is must win as they look to salvage something from this season.

"It's very important for two reasons. Rangers need to win something for the season and it is our last chance, we also want to win against them," said Raskin, who joined from Standard Liege in January.

"The last game we lost but we have another feeling, we are not that far from them.

"We had some chances, okay, they won, so now we focus even more on ourselves, and we go with a strong team and mentality, and go for it."

There were no Rangers fans at Celtic Park for the last Old Firm clash and it will be the same for the final league meeting of the season at Ibrox on May 13, live on Sky Sports.

Raskin, who has yet to experience a home game against Ange Postecoglou's side, believes the crowd at the National Stadium can help them take another step towards retaining their only trophy from last season.

"The atmosphere was great [at the League Cup final], the half-and-half stadium was great, now we want to make our fans proud.

Image: Rangers lost to Celtic in the League Cup final at Hampden

"The last time we lost this game and it was painful to see them enjoying it with their fans and see our fans sad. We will go for it.

"I am waiting to play in the Old Firm at our stadium, I have played there [Celtic Park] and Hampden.

"You can feel the atmosphere, it is great. When you have 60,000 that are so passionate you can feel it.

"It is something you don't see in every country. You need to see it and feel it to understand what it is."

