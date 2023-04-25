Stewart Robertson: Rangers managing director to stand down, James Bisgrove appointed CEO

Rangers managing director Stewart Roberston is to leave the club this summer with the club appointing James Bisgrove as their new chief operating officer.

He took up the position at the club in 2015, saying he has now decided to leave to "explore new opportunities."

Robertson's departure comes after Ross Wilson's decision to quit as sporting director to become chief football officer at Nottingham Forest.

Fan protests against the board have ramped up in recent weeks, with Wilson and Robertson the central focus of supporter frustrations.

Images featuring the duo's faces being crossed out with a red line featured during a major protest during Rangers' away game at Motherwell in March, with fans demanding change.

During Robertson's time at Ibrox, Rangers won their 55th top-flight title under Steven Gerrard in 2021, before the Englishman moved to Aston Villa, and the Scottish Cup last season. They also reached last year's Europa League final.

Image: The Rangers fans staged a protest during Rangers' match at Motherwell

Rangers chairman John Bennett said : "In thanking Stewart for his tireless work and commitment to the club over the past eight years, the board and I wish him every success in his new project. We look forward to welcoming him back to Ibrox as a supporter of his boyhood club.

"The board is delighted to appoint James as the new CEO of Rangers. Having transformed the club's commercial operations, James has demonstrated outstanding credentials in the key areas of commercial delivery, talent development and leadership. He is ideally positioned to drive the step change in energy and restructuring that is now underway."

Robertson, said: "As a lifelong supporter of Rangers, it has been a privilege to hold this post for the past eight years.

"I'm very proud of what the supporters, the board, the investors, the players and management teams and our loyal staff, all working together, have achieved in that period and I would like to thank everyone for their incredible support, without which it wouldn't have been possible.

"I wish John, James and everyone connected with the club the greatest of success in the future."

Image: Rangers have appointed James Bisgrove as the club's new CEO

Bisgrove, added: "I would like to thank and congratulate Stewart for all he has achieved at Rangers. His daily support and wisdom have been invaluable.

"Rangers Football Club is a globally renowned institution steeped in success and the scale of privilege and responsibility I feel to serve its supporters as CEO is immense.

"In the past four years, I've witnessed first-hand what this great club means to our supporters worldwide and, together with our Chairman, John Bennett, and the board, we will work tirelessly to achieve the success Rangers supporters deserve.

"My immediate priority is to ensure Michael Beale and his staff continue to have the resources and environment they require to put a winning team on the pitch and to deliver regular trophies for our supporters.

"This will be underpinned by overseeing the continuation of our positive financial performance and sustained profitability off the pitch.

"I'm personally looking forward to energising our engagement with all Rangers supporters and overseeing a strengthened and aligned culture."

