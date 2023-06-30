St Mirren: Scottish Premiership 2023/24 fixtures and schedule

St Mirren start their 2023/24 Scottish Premiership season on Sunday August 6 away at Hibernian.

Stephen Robinson's side have been handed fixtures against Hibernian, Dundee and Aberdeen in the first month of the campaign as they look to build on their sixth-placed finish last season.

St Mirren's domestic campaign pauses after their January 2 home fixture against Livingston for the winter break, with the season resuming with a home clash against Rangers on January 27.

St Mirren's' first post-split assignment will take place on April 27, with the Scottish Premiership regular season concluding on the weekend of May 18-19.

All fixtures subject to change.

August

6: Hibernian (a)

12: Dundee (h)

26: Aberdeen (h)

September

2: Livingston (a)

16: Motherwell (a)

23: Hearts (h)

30: Kilmarnock (a)

October

7: Rangers (h)

21: Ross County (a)

28: St. Johnstone (h)

November

1: Celtic (a)

4: Hibernian (h)

11: Dundee (a)

25: Livingston (h)

December

2: Rangers (a)

6: St. Johnstone (a)

9: Ross County (h)

16: Motherwell (h)

23: Hearts (a)

27: Kilmarnock (h)

30: Aberdeen (a)

January

2: Celtic (h)

27: Rangers (h)

February

3: Hibernian (a)

7: Dundee (h)

17: Livingston (a)

24: St. Johnstone (h)

28: Ross County (a)

March

2: Aberdeen (h)

16: Kilmarnock (a)

30: Motherwell (a)

April

6: Hearts (h)

13: Celtic (a)

Post-split dates

April 27

May 4

May 11

May 15

May 18 or 19

The Scottish Premiership season begins on the weekend of August 5/6, with the winter break returning from January 3 until January 19, 2024.

The first round of post-split fixtures takes place on April 13/14, while the regular season ends on May 18/19.

The Premiership play-off final, played over two legs live on Sky Sports, will bring the campaign to an end on May 23 and 26.

The Championship, League One and League Two seasons also begin on August 5, with those campaigns ending across the weekend of May 3/4.

The Viaplay League Cup final will be held on December 17 while the date for the Scottish Cup final is yet to be confirmed.

The Europa League final will be played on May 22 in Dublin, the Europa Conference League final will be on May 29 in Athens and the Champions League final is scheduled for June 1 at Wembley.

