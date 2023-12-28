Scottish Premiership Team of the Week: Celtic, Hearts, St Johnstone and Livingston players feature

The weather played havoc with the festive midweek fixtures, but there was still plenty of drama on the pitch.

Celtic dominate the latest Scottish Premiership team of the week with eight players included after their 3-0 victory at Dundee moved them five points clear of Rangers ahead of the Old Firm clash.

There are two Hearts players in the best XI after their last-gasp 1-0 win over Hibernian at Easter Road.

Livingston and St Johnstone take the final places after their goalless draw in West Lothian.

Here, WhoScored.com takes a look at the five best-rated players to make the latest team of the week...

5. Greg Taylor (Celtic) - 8.02 rating

The first of four Celtic players to make this week's top five is left-back Greg Taylor, who won a total of eight aerial duels, made two tackles, a clearance and a block against Dundee, to earn a WhoScored.com rating of 8.02.

4. Liam Scales (Celtic) - 8.10 rating

Joining Taylor in the top five is Celtic centre-back Liam Scales, who helped the leaders to a second successive clean sheet at Dundee, winning 10 aerial duels while also making three tackles, two interceptions and two clearances. Scales also provided the assist for Mikey Johnston's 83rd-minute finish to double the visitors lead, in a strong all-round display.

3. Zander Clark (Hearts) - 8.31 rating

Hearts goalkeeper Zander Clark put in his best-rated performance of the season so far in the 1-0 victory away to Hibs. The 31-year-old made a total of three saves at Easter Road, including a crucial stop of Martin Boyle's 15th-minute penalty, to ensure the visitors left with a clean sheet.

2. Mikey Johnston (Celtic) - 8.42 rating

Celtic's Mikey Johnston made just his seventh league appearance this season, and his fourth from the bench, but he certainly had an impact. In just 11 minutes, Johnston found the net with two of four attempts on goal, to land a WhoScored.com rating of 8.42.

1. Luis Palma (Celtic) - 8.85 rating

With a WhoScored.com rating of 8.85, the Scottish Premiership player of the week for gameweek 20 is Celtic winger Luis Palma. The 23-year-old set up Paulo Bernardo for Celtic's opener at Dundee, while also completing five successful dribbles and providing a whopping 11 key passes - the most any player has in a Scottish Premiership match so far this season