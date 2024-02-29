Scottish Premiership Team of The Week: Rangers, Celtic, Kilmarnock, St Mirren and Ross County players make best XI

Celtic ran riot against Dundee to keep up the pace with Rangers who came from behind to win at Kilmarnock.

Brendan Rodgers' side dominate the midweek team of the week after their 7-1 win at home to Dundee with eight players included.

There is one Hearts player in the best XI after they came from a goal down to draw 1-1 with Hibs in the Edinburgh derby.

Motherwell take on place after their 3-1 win against bottom side Livingston, with St Johnstone taking the final spot after an impressive 2-0 victory against Aberdeen.

Here, WhoScored take us through their top five performers based on the stats...

5. Hyun-Jun Yang (Celtic) - 8.78 rating

Image: Hyunjun Yang came into Celtic's starting XI vs Dundee

While Hyun-Jun Yang was only able to contribute to one of Celtic's seven goals on Wednesday night prior to his 75th-minute withdrawal, the 21-year-old's assist for Daniel Kelly's strike midway through the second half came from one of two key passes. Yang also completed three dribbles and made three tackles to return a rating of 8.78.

4. Callum McGregor (Celtic) - 8.89 rating

Image: Callum McGregor scored Celtic's sixth against Dundee

Remaining at Celtic Park, Callum McGregor scored his second league goal of the season as they hammered Dundee. The 30-year-old's strike came from his only effort, while two key passes, one dribble, one tackle, one clearance and one interception helped the Scot secure his place in the best XI.

3. Blair Spittal (Motherwell) - 8.90 rating

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Scottish Premiership match between Livingston and Motherwell.

Moving away from Glasgow, Blair Spittal put in a player-of-the-match performance as Motherwell claimed a first away win since September. The Well beat Livingston 3-1 at the Tony Macaroni Arena, with Spittal on hand to score his seventh league goal of the campaign in the victory. The 28-year-old was unfortunate not to add an assist having managed four key passes, while an additional three tackles was enough to secure a spot in the side with a WhoScored.com rating of 8.90.

2. Greg Taylor (Celtic) - 9.10 rating

Image: Celtic's Greg Taylor and Tomoki Iwata celebrate going 6-0 up vs Dundee

Back to Celtic's 7-1 mauling of Dundee, Greg Taylor has registered just four assists in the Scottish Premiership this season, two of which came on Wednesday night. The assists came from two key passes, while Taylor also struck with his only effort on goal. The 26-year-old also won two aerial duels to mark his best-rated performance of the season.

1. Matt O'Riley (Celtic) - 9.59 rating

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Scottish Premiership match between Celtic and Dundee.

With a WhoScored.com rating of 9.59, Matt O'Riley is the Scottish Premiership player of midweek. The Denmark international was directly involved in three of Celtic's seven goals against Dundee as he assisted twice from two key passes and hit the back of the net with one of six shots. O'Riley also found a team-mate with 92.8 per cent of his 83 attempted passes in a memorable display.

