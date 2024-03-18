Scottish Premiership Team of The Week: Celtic, Hibs, Aberdeen, Kilmarnock and Ross County players make best XI

Celtic are back at the top of the Scottish Premiership with Rangers playing catch-up again after their game at Dundee was postponed.

Three Hoops players are included in the latest team of the week after they impressed in their 3-1 win at home to St Johnstone to move them two points clear.

Kilmarnock also take three places after they fought back from 2-0 down to beat St Mirren 5-2 at Rugby Park to remain fourth in the table.

Two Aberdeen players make the best XI after they beat Motherwell 1-0 to end their long winless run in the league.

A 3-0 win at home to bottom side Livingston sees two Hibs players represented, with Ross County taking the final place after their 2-1 win against Hearts.

Here, WhoScored takes us through their top five performers based on the stats...

5. Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic) - 8.06 rating

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the Scottish Premiership match between Celtic and St Johnstone.

Celtic got their title push back on track with a 3-1 home win over St. Johnstone, with Cameron Carter-Vickers good value for his WhoScored.com rating of 8.06. The American found a team-mate with 90.9 per cent of his 66 attempted passes and made eight accurate long balls in a solid showing at Celtic Park.

4. Nicolas Kühn (Celtic) - 8.60 rating

Image: Nicolas Kuhn celebrates doubling Celtic's lead against St Johnstone

Remaining at Celtic Park, Nicolas Kühn claimed the player of the match award having earned a rating of 8.60. The 24-year-old was directly involved in two of three goals, following up his first-half assist for Kyogo Furuhashi with a goal of his own shortly after the restart. Those came from respective returns of three key passes and one shot, while three tackles and two dribbles saw Kühn put in his best-rated performance of the campaign.

3. Jordan Obita (Hibernian) - 8.65 rating

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the Scottish Premiership match between Hibernian and Livingston.

Moving over to the capital, and Hibs made light work of Livingston at Easter Road as they eased to a 3-0 victory. Jordan Obita claimed the Player of the Match award in the victory as he fired Hibs ahead in the fifth minute, netting with one of two shots. The 30-year-old also won five aerial duels, made five clearances and two tackles on his way to a rating of 8.65.

2. Simon Murray (Ross County) - 8.69 rating

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Scottish Premiership match between Ross County and Hearts.

Simon Murray was key as Ross County ended a three-match winless run with a 2-1 win over Hearts at the Global Energy Stadium. Murray bagged both Staggies' goals either side of half-time, beating Zander Clark with two of four shots. One tackle, one key pass and one dribble helped the 32-year-old land a WhoScored.com rating of 8.69.

1. Kyle Vassell (Kilmarnock) - 9.03 rating

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the Scottish Premiership match between Kilmarnock and St Mirren.

Kilmarnock made it three wins from their last four at home with a resounding 5-2 victory over St. Mirren, with Kyle Vassell the star performer. Vassell netted either side of half-time with two of three shots, while he also gave the Buddies backline a torrid afternoon as he won five aerial duels and completed two dribbles to claim a WhoScored.com rating of 9.03.

Scottish Premiership and SWPL on Sky Sports

Sky Sports - This season up to 48 cinch Premiership games will be available across Sky Sports' flagship channels, including Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event, plus at least five SWPL matches. From 2024/25, up to 60 cinch Premiership will be live on Sky Sports, in addition to the SWPL.

Sky Sports News - Running 24 hours a day, seven days a week, Scottish football fans can enjoy Sky Sports News' (channel 409) rolling editorial coverage of the cinch Premiership and SWPL throughout the season.

Sky Sports Digital - Follow all the latest from Scottish football across SkySports.com and app, including exclusive features and interviews, plus dedicated live blog coverage, in-game clips from matches live on Sky Sports and free highlights.

Sky Sports Social - Alongside coverage and visibility for the league across all Sky Sports' main social media channels, the bespoke X page @ScotlandSky (formerly known as Twitter) will continue to be the home of all Scottish football content on Sky Sports.

Highlights show - Tune in for a dedicated round-up from the cinch Premiership every week on Sky Sports Football.

To download the Sky Sports app click here, to visit Sky Sports website click here.

Sky Sports is the home of domestic football in the UK and Ireland, with action from the Scottish Premiership, Scottish Women's Premier League, Premier League, WSL, EFL, and more.

Get Sky Sports on WhatsApp!

You can now start receiving messages and alerts for the latest breaking sports news, analysis, in-depth features and videos from our dedicated WhatsApp channel!

Find out more here...