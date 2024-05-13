Scottish Premiership: Celtic, Aberdeen, Hearts, Motherwell, Livingston players in WhoScored team of the week

Celtic all but wrapped up the Scottish Premiership title with victory against Rangers, while the battle to avoid the relegation play-off is going to the wire.

There is one Celtic player in the best XI after their 2-1 win against their Old Firm rivals left them needing just one point from their remaining two games to secure a third straight league trophy.

Motherwell have three players represented after their impressive 5-1 win at Ross County left the Staggies in danger of ending another season in the play-off.

St Johnstone are also at risk after they lost 2-1 to already relegated Livingston who have three players included in this week's team of the week.

There are two Aberdeen players included after they impressed with a 4-0 win at Hibernian.

Kilmarnock take one place after securing Europa League football with a 1-0 win at St Mirren. Hearts take the final place after their 3-0 victory at home to Dundee.

Here, WhoScored look at their five best-rated performers in the Scottish Premiership...

5. Shamal George (Livingston) - 8.24 rating

Livingston came from behind to claim a late win over St Johnstone on Saturday with goalkeeper Shamal George key in the victory. The 26-year-old made seven saves in total to keep the Saints offensive at bay as George returned a WhoScored.com rating of 8.24.

4. Alan Forrest (Hearts) - 8.26 rating

Hearts breezed past Dundee weekend with Alan Forrest on hand to end a 10-game goal drought in the capital. Forrest struck with one of three shots and completed three dribbles. The 27-year-old was unfortunate not to register an assist, too, having made three key passes on his way to a WhoScored.com rating of 8.26.

3. Junior Hoilett (Aberdeen) - 8.63 rating

Aberdeen ran riot in the capital on Sunday as they smashed Hibs 4-0 at Easter Road, with Junior Hoilett on hand to claim the player of the match award with a WhoScored.com rating of 8.63. The experienced winger registered two assists from three key passes and completed five dribbles in a fine showing.

2. Theo Bair (Motherwell) - 9.19 rating

Image: Theo Bair set up two goals in Motherwell's win at Ross County

Theo Bair was directly involved in two of Motherwell's five goals at Ross County on Saturday as the Well claimed a 5-1 win. Bair registered a brace of assists from two key passes and completed four dribbles in the victory. The 24-year-old also won five aerial duels to claim a WhoScored.com rating of 9.19.

1. Blair Spittal (Motherwell) - 9.67 rating

Remaining at the Global Energy Stadium, Blair Spittal is the Scottish Premiership player of the week having earned a WhoScored.com rating of 9.67. Spittal struck with both shots in Motherwell's resounding win over Ross County and provided one assist from two key passes to mark one of his best-rated performances of the season.

