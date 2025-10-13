Scottish Premiership: Games involving Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Hibs, Aberdeen, St Mirren, Dundee Utd & Dundee on Sky Sports
Sky Sports will offer live coverage of the Scottish Premiership, with up to 60 games available on the home of Scottish football; Hearts currently top the table, two points ahead of Celtic; Aberdeen are bottom
Monday 13 October 2025 12:40, UK
Rangers' trip to Dundee and Celtic's games at St Mirren and Hibernian are among the latest Scottish Premiership games to be added to the Sky Sports schedule.
There could be a new manager in charge at Rangers when they go to Dens Park on November 9, looking for revenge for their 1-1 draw at Ibrox in August.
The Sky cameras will then be in Paisley on November 22 as St Mirren host Celtic, one of only two sides the Buddies have lost to in the top flight this season.
It is a Sky Sports double-header that weekend, with Aberdeen's game against current Premiership leaders Hearts moved to November 23.
The month will end with a live game at Easter Road as Hibernian take on Celtic, with both sides looking to make up for the goalless draw at Parkhead.
Brendan Rodgers' side then make the trip to Tannadice Park on December 17 to take on Dundee United in a fixture postponed for the League Cup semi-finals.
Rangers will host Aberdeen live on Sky on January 9 in their fixture rearranged for the Old Firm semi at Hampden Park.
Confirmed games live on Sky Sports
Sunday October 19
Dundee vs Celtic, 12pm
Sunday October 26
Hearts vs Celtic, 12pm
Sunday November 9
Dundee vs Rangers, 3pm
Sunday November 12
Livingston vs Rangers, 12pm
Celtic vs Aberdeen, 2.30pm
Saturday November 22
St Mirren vs Celtic, 8pm
Sunday November 23
Aberdeen vs Hearts, 3pm
Sunday November 30
Hibernian vs Celtic, 12pm
Wednesday December 17
Dundee United vs Celtic, 8pm
Saturday December 27
Hibernian vs Hearts, 12.30pm
Livingston vs Celtic, 3pm
Saturday January 3
Celtic vs Rangers, 12.30pm
Dundee United vs Dundee, 3pm
Tuesday January 6
Rangers vs Aberdeen, 8pm