Scottish Premiership: Games involving Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Hibs, Aberdeen, St Mirren, Dundee Utd & Dundee on Sky Sports

Rangers' trip to Dundee and Celtic's games at St Mirren and Hibernian are among the latest Scottish Premiership games to be added to the Sky Sports schedule.

There could be a new manager in charge at Rangers when they go to Dens Park on November 9, looking for revenge for their 1-1 draw at Ibrox in August.

The Sky cameras will then be in Paisley on November 22 as St Mirren host Celtic, one of only two sides the Buddies have lost to in the top flight this season.

It is a Sky Sports double-header that weekend, with Aberdeen's game against current Premiership leaders Hearts moved to November 23.

The month will end with a live game at Easter Road as Hibernian take on Celtic, with both sides looking to make up for the goalless draw at Parkhead.

Brendan Rodgers' side then make the trip to Tannadice Park on December 17 to take on Dundee United in a fixture postponed for the League Cup semi-finals.

Rangers will host Aberdeen live on Sky on January 9 in their fixture rearranged for the Old Firm semi at Hampden Park.

Sunday October 19

Dundee vs Celtic, 12pm

Sunday October 26

Hearts vs Celtic, 12pm

Sunday November 9

Dundee vs Rangers, 3pm

Sunday November 12

Livingston vs Rangers, 12pm

Celtic vs Aberdeen, 2.30pm

Saturday November 22

St Mirren vs Celtic, 8pm

Sunday November 23

Aberdeen vs Hearts, 3pm

Sunday November 30

Hibernian vs Celtic, 12pm

Wednesday December 17

Dundee United vs Celtic, 8pm

Saturday December 27

Hibernian vs Hearts, 12.30pm

Livingston vs Celtic, 3pm

Saturday January 3

Celtic vs Rangers, 12.30pm

Dundee United vs Dundee, 3pm

Tuesday January 6

Rangers vs Aberdeen, 8pm