Neil Lennon agrees to become Celtic boss after completing treble treble

Celtic beat Hearts 2-1 to win the Scottish Cup on Saturday

Neil Lennon has agreed to become Celtic's permanent manager, after the club completed an historic domestic treble treble.

Lennon was offered the role shortly after Odsonne Edouard's double helped Celtic beat Hearts 2-1 to win the Scottish Cup at Hampden Park on Saturday.

