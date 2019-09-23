James Forrest: Celtic winger positive despite not scoring in Kilmarnock win

James Forrest is pleased with Celtic's performance against Kilmarnock

Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic maintained their three-point lead at the top of the table with a 3-1 win against Kilmarnock, but James Forrest left Celtic Park on Sunday wondering how he failed to score.

The Hoops winger hit the woodwork twice and was denied multiple times by Kilmarnock goalkeeper Laurentiu Branescu, keeping him on seven goals for the season.

However, after Odsonne Edouard's brace and Ryan Christie's finish rounded off a comeback victory for Celtic, Forrest insists the numerous chances created by the Scottish champions was a positive sign.

5:56 Highlights of Celtic's 3-1 win over Kilmarnock in the Scottish Premiership Highlights of Celtic's 3-1 win over Kilmarnock in the Scottish Premiership

Forrest said: "Their goalkeeper was right up for it right from the start and he made a good few saves.

"He made us work for the goals, but it's always tough against Kilmarnock, home or away.

"There are some games in the season when you might get one chance and you score.

"Then there are ones like yesterday where I had four or five chances, but it just didn't happen.

"But it shows you are playing well and with confidence when you are getting plenty of chances. If you keep doing the right things then the goals will come."

Celtic drew 1-1 with Rennes in their Europa League opener on Thursday

Celtic have won their first six league games to sit three points clear of Rangers at the top of the table and now turn their focus to their Scottish League Cup quarter-final with Partick Thistle on Wednesday.

Forrest added: "Since we came back in pre-season we have been to a lot of places in different competitions.

"We are on a good run and we had a good win on Sunday.

"We are back here on Wednesday and it is another big game, the quarter-final of the [League] Cup, so we need to get ready and go again."