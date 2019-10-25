Celtic boss Neil Lennon urges players to focus on Aberdeen after stunning Lazio win

0:45 Neil Lennon has called for calm from his players after Celtic's thrilling Europa League win over Lazio on Thursday night Neil Lennon has called for calm from his players after Celtic's thrilling Europa League win over Lazio on Thursday night

Neil Lennon has called for calm from his players after Celtic's thrilling Europa League win over Lazio on Thursday night.

The Scottish champions maintained their position at the top of Group E with a dramatic 2-1 victory over the Serie A side thanks to a late header from French defender Christopher Jullien.

Celtic moved on to seven points ahead of the return game in Rome in two weeks' time, but now Lennon is focused on preparation for the trip to Aberdeen in the Ladbrokes Premiership on Sunday,

He said: "What we have done is made a great start to the group and I can't ask any more than maximum points at home and picking up a point away from home.

"There is no guarantee of us picking up another point in the group so we have to calm down.

"We have enjoyed the night. It was a titanic game and one that we want to bring to Celtic Park on a regular basis but we have to regroup now and we have a big game on Sunday to concentrate on."

Christopher Jullien scored the winner against Lazio in the Europa League

Lennon gave himself only a "couple of hours" to enjoy the win before thinking about heading to Pittodrie at the weekend.

He said: "I don't know how the players are feeling about it. We have a lot of experienced players in there so they will know how to deal with it.

"It can be a bit unfair that you don't get more time to lap it up because it was a great night and a titanic game.

"It was a proper European team, proper European atmosphere, proper European game.

"It had a bit of everything and the players can take an enormous amount of personal satisfaction from the way they handled it."

0:35 Lennon said it was a special night for his club following their Europa League win against Lazio Lennon said it was a special night for his club following their Europa League win against Lazio

Lennon admits he is wary of Derek McInnes's Aberdeen, who are coming off a terrific 3-0 win at Motherwell.

He said: "The quality of the goals they scored against Motherwell, who were flying, that is a really impressive result.

"It doesn't surprise me with him and Tony [Docherty] (Aberdeen assistant manager) and the way they have managed that club over the past few years has been so impressive.

"They are getting their reward for showing patience with [Sam] Cosgrove and the likes of Niall McGinn is still there and experienced players allied with some new faces.

"Every year Derek has to evolve the team and all of a sudden they are starting to find their gears again, which is a concern for me obviously."