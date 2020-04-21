Neil Lennon is still hoping Celtic can end the season in style

Neil Lennon remains hopeful Celtic can end the season in style by winning a historic quadruple treble in Scotland.

Lennon's side were 13 points clear of rivals Rangers in the Premiership and through to the semi-finals of the Scottish Cup before the season was suspended by the coronavirus pandemic, having already claimed the Scottish League Cup for a fourth-year in a row.

Celtic celebrate beating rivals Rangers to win the Scottish League Cup for the fourth-year in a row

Lennon told Celtic TV: "If we can go back and play the games - I think have to underline that. Everyone at the club - the players, myself, my backroom staff, the fans - want to play the games. Whether that can be achieved or not, that's another thing.

"It feels like an age away since we played our last game against St Mirren at home, so in terms of keeping the players motivated, keeping them occupied, their own self-motivation is still very, very strong.

Celtic had won 9 of their previous 10 league matches before the season was halted

"The only thing they're asking me is when can they get back to training as a group and when can we all start back again, but, obviously, no-one has an answer to that at the minute."

"The players are the ones who've lost out the most in terms of the opportunity to play in front of the supporters," he continued.

"We're going for nine-in-a-row and a quadruple treble, and I feel sorry for them at this stage, in a footballing sense.

"Hopefully at some stage it can be started up again, but if not, we'll just have to wait and see what happens and the outcomes of what that is going to be."