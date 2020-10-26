Sir Kenny Dalglish defends Neil Lennon amid Celtic's winless run

Sir Kenny Dalglish has defended Celtic manager Neil Lennon and has urged fans to remember his past and more recent achievements.
Celtic fell six points behind Rangers in the Scottish Premiership on Sunday following a third consecutive game without victory.
Lennon has found himself the subject of criticism following defeats by Rangers and AC Milan and a 3-3 draw at Aberdeen, who Celtic face in the 2019-20 William Hill Scottish Cup semi-final on Sunday as they bid to win a 12th straight domestic trophy.
- Milan pair test positive - three days after Celtic trip
- Celtic denied by late Aberdeen pen in six-goal thriller
Dalglish told Sky Sports: "It is not going too well for them at the moment but I don't think there's any need for anyone to panic.
"He gets the best out of the players and that is all you can ask. It's very easy to judge someone over three games. Judge him over the four years he did before that. Judge him over what he has done since he has come back before you start calling for anyone to be changed.
Trending
- What's going on with Van de Beek at Man Utd?
- Verstappen: Hamilton 'pushing me to race at 40'
- Brundle: Hamilton's record stands with any in sport
- Aguero a doubt for Man City vs Liverpool
- 'Angry' Pogba denies he quit France team
- 'Usyk is a genius – but how tough is he?'
- Ref Watch: Maguire lucky, Digne's red card correct
- Are Newcastle capable of more?
- 'Hitman' Usyk hugged and hurt me
- Klopp's tactical tweak assessed: Will it stick?
"He'll be there for a while and rightly so."
Lennon's Celtic face Ligue 1 club Lille in the Europa League in France on Thursday night before a second meeting with Aberdeen in eight days.
Dalglish believes reaching the Scottish Cup final on December 20 will help the club get back on track in their league campaign.
"On current form, Rangers have better results than them," he added. "They (Celtic) are second best but they don't settle for that. They'll want to get back there and get back there winning.
"Next Sunday there is a great opportunity for them to get back [there]. In between now and Sunday they have got Lille away from home which is a difficult game."