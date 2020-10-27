Neil Lennon: Celtic boss says there's 'no justification' to sack him

Celtic manager Neil Lennon has told his critics there is "no justification" for him to be sacked.

Celtic are six points behind leaders Rangers in the Scottish Premiership and looking to end a run of three consecutive games in all competitions without a victory.

Lennon has found himself the subject of criticism following defeats by Rangers and AC Milan and a 3-3 draw at Aberdeen in just over a week.

However, speaking before Celtic's Europa League match against Lille on Thursday, Lennon said: "This is being driven by people who are coming up with conspiracy theories about my role and what I bring to the club.

"Nobody sees what I do on the training ground, I'm here from 8.30am until six at night.

"When you go through a tough spell, you hear the theories about fallouts on the training ground etc, but it's all fake news.

"I sound like Donald Trump now but it's all fake news. I shouldn't have to defend myself and don't feel under any major pressure.

"Am I unhappy with this week's results, then yeah. We like to play well and win. We have a lot to look forward to and are getting stronger again. And I think I should be the man in charge of it.

"There is no justification for me to be sacked, none whatsoever.

"A minority of our fans need to calm down and let the players settle. Fans might not want to buy into that but if they can't enjoy this season I don't know what they can enjoy.

"Some need to show a bit of patience because it's unbalanced and not helping the players. But in the main, I think the majority of the fans are behind the team."

Image: Neil Lennon says he is shocked by the recent criticism levelled at Shane Duffy

Lennon also claimed recent criticism of Shane Duffy had been "hysterical" and "ridiculous". The Republic of Ireland defender joined Celtic from Brighton in September on a season-long loan.

"Players getting singled out and abused, it is absolutely shocking," said Lennon.

"If that's the way of the modern world. I am glad I am not a player any more.

"Shane needs to find his feet. He has had a bumpy week, nothing more nothing less. It happens.

"I am not happy with the treatment he is getting from certain quarters of the media.

"I think it is hysterical. He is a quality player. The personal, banging the drum with certain players is unacceptable.

"He made a mistake, he shouldn't be hung out to dry for it. He has my full support, he has the team's full support.

"I have seen millions of players come in here and take time to find their feet and then go on to have brilliant careers.

"There is a clear lack of respect for the players, management and backroom staff at the minute because of one bad week."

Sir Kenny: No need for Celtic to panic

Sir Kenny Dalglish has defended Lennon and has urged fans to remember his past and more recent achievements.

Dalglish told Sky Sports: "It is not going too well for them at the moment but I don't think there's any need for anyone to panic.

"He gets the best out of the players and that is all you can ask. It's very easy to judge someone over three games. Judge him over the four years he did before that. Judge him over what he has done since he has come back before you start calling for anyone to be changed.

"He'll be there for a while and rightly so."

Sky Sports' Scottish football expert Andy Walker:

"Lennon simply cannot do any more than win every domestic trophy on offer and as things stand, Celtic are two points worse off than at this stage last season and possibly two games from securing a fourth treble on the trot.

"And yet he's under enormous pressure now that his team are six points adrift of their great rivals in October, having played a game less. Why?

"Undoubtedly, it boils down to the significance of what's on offer this season. Both Celtic and Rangers have secured nine titles in a row before, but neither has managed the 10. It's the Holy Grail."

