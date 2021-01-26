Transfer news: Celtic closing in on deal for Preston's Ben Davies

Celtic are closing in on a pre-contract agreement to sign Preston's Ben Davies in the summer.

Talks are said to be progressing well and at an advanced stage for the 25-year-old centre-back.



Davies has received a lot of interest given that his Preston contract expires in six months, including from Sheffield United and Bournemouth.

Celtic have been monitoring Davies for some time and he was a target for the Scottish Premiership side during the previous transfer window.



Bournemouth saw a bid for the defender rejected last summer and have been tracking his situation this month.

Davies, a left-footed centre half who can also play at left-back, is a product of Preston's academy and enjoyed loan spells at York City, Tranmere Rovers, Southport, Newport County and Fleetwood Town, prior to breaking into the Lilywhites' first-team on a regular basis during the 2017/18 season.

He has played 18 games in the Championship this season, with Alex Neil's side currently six points behind the play-off places.

1:07 Neil Lennon says Celtic have received a 'robust' offer for Jeremie Frimpong and the defender is abroad speaking to another club.

Meanwhile, Jeremie Frimpong is on the verge of leaving Celtic and is currently abroad speaking to another club, manager Neil Lennon has confirmed.

The Hoops were in talks with Leicester City over a move for defender Filip Benkovic, with the club keen to provide cover for the injured Christopher Jullien, but the Croatian international joined Belgian side OH Leuven earlier this month until the end of the season.

