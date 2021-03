Celtic vs Rangers: Hoops will not give Scottish Premiership champions guard of honour, says John Kennedy

Celtic will not give Scottish Premiership champions Rangers a guard of honour at Celtic Park on Sunday, John Kennedy has confirmed.

Rangers ended Celtic's nine-year dominance of Scottish football by winning their first Premiership title for a decade earlier this month.

Earlier this week, Brendan Rodgers, who won two Scottish Premiership titles while in charge at Parkhead, urged his former club to show "humility and class" by giving Glasgow rivals Rangers a guard of honour.

