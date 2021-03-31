Nick Hammond: Celtic announce departure of club's head of football operations

Nick Hammond leaves after being in charge of Celtic transfers since January 2020 window, including signings of Ismaila Soro, David Turnbull and Shane Duffy; 53-year-old resigns to "pursue new opportunities"

Wednesday 31 March 2021 20:28, UK

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - AUGUST 30: Celtic head of football operations Nick Hammond watches on from the stands during a Scottish Premiership match between Celtic and Motherwell at Celtic Park on August 30, 2020, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)
Image: Nick Hammond has left his role as Celtic's head of football operations

Nick Hammond has resigned as Celtic's head of football operations, the club have announced.

Hammond leaves after almost two years at Celtic Park, following a successful spell at West Brom and, before that, 20 years with Reading.

The 53-year-old was brought into Celtic initially as a recruitment consultant for the summer 2019 window, in which they signed Christopher Jullien and Mohamed Elyanousi.

He was then in charge of transfers for January 2020 - when they signed Ismaila Soro - and summer 2020, which included the captures of David Turnbull from Motherwell and Shane Duffy on loan from Brighton, as well as the most recent January window.

A statement on the club's website said: "Celtic Football Club today announced that Head of Football Operations, Nick Hammond, has resigned from his position at the Club to pursue new opportunities.

"Nick joined Celtic in 2019, having previously held Director of Football and Technical Director positions at Reading FC and West Bromwich Albion FC respectively. He leaves with the Club's best wishes."

Celtic chief executive Peter Lawwell added: "We would like to thank Nick for his contribution to Celtic across the past two seasons. Everyone at the Club wishes Nick the very best for the future."

