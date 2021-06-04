Kristoffer Ajer: Celtic future might be resolved this summer

Kristoffer Ajer has hinted that his Celtic future may be resolved this summer as he enters the final year of his contract.

The Norwegian defender has been with the club since 2016 and after a loan spell at Kilmarnock in 2016-17, signed a new for year deal with the Hoops in 2018.

Rumours have linked the 23-year-old to Norwich, Newcastle and AC Milan but Sky Italy understand that the latter has now ended their long-standing interest as they work on the buyout clause for Chelsea's loanee Fikayo Tomori.

And when asked about his situation, Ajer, who has made 47 appearances for the club in 2020-21, scoring two goals played down speculation.

Speaking to a Norwegian press conference, Ajer said: "There are of course a lot of rumours, but as of right now there are only rumours

"I have one year left of the contract and that is what I am focused on, but of course, something might possibly happen this summer.

"I will adhere to that and stay loyal to the club, but in order for both me and the club to have the best possible starting point (for negotiations) it is probably for the best that something should happen this year."

Celtic are now 100 days without a manager following Neil Lennon's departure in February with the club applying for an exemption with UEFA for Ange Postecoglou to be given the green light to manage in Europe.