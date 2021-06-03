Ange Postecoglou: Celtic seek UEFA exemption for Yokohama F. Marinos boss to manage in Europe

Celtic have applied for an exemption with UEFA for Ange Postecoglou to be given the green light to manage in Europe.
The Yokohama F. Marinos boss does not hold the required UEFA Pro Licence, but a "recognition of competence procedure" can be applied for.
It is understood that Celtic are confident Postecoglou's 25 years in management, at club and international level including Australia from 2013 to 2017, will see him granted an exemption.
But formally announcing him as their new boss could be delayed, as the process can take several weeks.
A UEFA spokesperson said: "Mr Postecoglou does not currently hold the UEFA Pro Licence.
"A recognition of competence procedure has been initiated. The process could take several weeks. We don't have any further information to provide at this stage."
Personal terms between Celtic and Postecoglou are said to be progressing well and the club are in negotiations with Yokohama over a compensation fee.
'Ange likes to play football the right way'
Former Rangers defender Craig Moore, who worked as an advisor for Postecoglou at the 2014 World Cup and Asian Cup in 2015, has backed Postecoglou to get the right players in at Celtic after questioning the manager's status as an "unknown".
"People think he's a bit of an unknown, I think that's a little bit ignorant to be honest because if you do a little bit of research you'll see he's been successful wherever he's been," Moore added.
"He's won trophies, and certainly in terms of recruitment and being able to attract the right player at Celtic, Ange definitely has those networks."
Moore listed Premier League quartet Jurgen Klopp, Marcelo Bielsa, Thomas Tuchel and Pep Guardiola as managers who compare to Postecoglou in terms of style.
"Ange Postecoglou is a very proactive coach in terms of the style and brand of football he likes to play. The likes of Klopp, Bielsa, Tuchel, even Guardiola," Moore said.
"He really likes his teams to play football in the right way. His teams need to have a lot of energy, to work extremely hard for that style to be effective. He always looks to play out from the back.
"He's a very ambitious coach. At times coming from Australia that can work against you a little bit, but Ange has got a real drive to do extremely well. He seems to get the best out of players. It could be very exciting and a wonderful opportunity for Ange if he is announced."