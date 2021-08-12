Yan Couto: Celtic still hope to persuade Manchester City right-back to join on season-long loan

Young Brazilian Yan Couto has been invited to Celtic Park to watch their Europa League clash with Jablonec on Thursday night but other clubs are interested in taking the Man City right-back on loan for the season

By Lyall Thomas

Thursday 12 August 2021 18:47, UK

Yan Couto in action for Manchester City
Image: Yan Couto remains on Celtic's radar

Celtic still hold out hope of persuading Yan Couto to join them on loan from Manchester City.

The Hoops have been interested in the right-back since the beginning of the summer, but a number of other clubs from Europe are chasing him and Couto has been considering his options.

The young Brazilian has been invited to Celtic Park to watch their Europa League clash with Jablonec on Thursday night.

Celtic had moved on to other right-back targets, including Aurelio Buta, for whom they could not agree a deal with Royal Antwerp, and Legia Warsaw's Josip Juranovic.

But Couto is yet to decide on his next loan move as part of his development and Celtic are still trying to get him to move to Scotland.

It is not known how much longer they are willing to give the Brazilian, while Juranovic also has interest from elsewhere, including Fiorentina and Spartak Moscow.

However, Juranovic is keen to join Ange Postecoglou's squad and is expected to cost a fee close to £2.5m - half the amount that Antwerp were demanding for Buta.

Couto would be an even cheaper option on loan, however. He spent last season with Girona in Spain.

