Kyogo Furuhashi: Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou says forward set to be out for 'at least three to four weeks'

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou has confirmed striker Kyogo Furuhashi is out for "at least three to four weeks" with a knee problem.

The 26-year-old, who has scored seven goals in nine games since signing from Vissel Kobe in July, picked up the injury with Japan and could miss seven games before the next international break.

Celtic will be looking to return to winning ways against Ross County at Parkhead on Saturday after defeats to AZ Alkmaar and Old Firm rivals Rangers before the international break, but will definitely be without Furuhashi for the Premiership clash.

Image: Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou with Kyogo Furuhashi

"As everyone is aware he picked up an injury playing with the national team," Postecoglou said.

"We have got him back and the initial assessment is we are looking at least three to four weeks at this stage which means he will miss the next few games but at the same time, he is pretty optimistic about working hard to get back so we will just have to wait and see.

"It is disappointing, it is disappointing for him because he has obviously had a great start to his Celtic career and it is one of those things.

"We obviously wanted to keep it going and obviously help us as well but we understand it is part of football and these things will happen and we just have to get on with it."

Postecoglou also confirmed midfielder James McCarthy will be available after recovering from a knock.

