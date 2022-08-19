Transfer news: Celtic close to agreeing deal for Sead Haksabanovic with Rubin Kazan

Celtic are close to agreeing a deal with Rubin Kazan for winger Sead Haksabanovic.

The Scottish champions were one of four clubs interested in the 23-year-old Montenegro international.

Haksabanovic has been training in Sweden after a loan spell with Djurgarden and he does not want to return to Kazan.

"I think we've been linked with a player every time I've done one of these," Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou said in his pre-match media conference on Friday.

"When and if we announce it, we'll announce it. As I've said all along we're agile, we're looking for the right person to bring in.

"If that right person is available and we can do a deal, then we'll do a deal but nothing has really changed on that front."

Celtic have seven signings so far this summer, including permanent deals for Jota and Cameron Carter-Vickers.

Sky Sports News understands the Hoops are also interested in Hajduk Split defensive midfielder Jani Atanasov.

With less than a fortnight until the transfer window closes, Postecoglou insists the club will move for the right player.

"Our recruiting this year has been around making our squad better and more robust, compared to last year," he said.

"If you look at the players we've brought in, that's what they've added to our squad.

"So it's not a specific area as such, it's more if we can get a couple of players who can play a couple of positions it will help us."

Celtic host Hearts in the Scottish Premiership on Sunday, looking to maintain their winning start to the season.

"We've had solid start to the season and our performances are slowly improving," said Postecoglou who has Reo Hatate available after injury.

"This is a period where we don't have a lot of games and are able to train a bit more than we usually do.

"We're putting a lot of work into the guys throughout the week and I think that's helping our performances improve."

Image: Reo Hatate is available for Celtic's game against Hearts

Hearts head to Glasgow after the first leg of their Europa League play-off away to FC Zurich.

Postecoglou is expecting a tough test against Robbie Neilson's side after their narrow 2-1 defeat in Switzerland.

"You can see they've strengthened from last year squad wise and they look a lot stronger," he added.

"I think with Europe I've always seen it as a positive experience for the players and they're still in the tie, so they'll have got some belief from that and will give us a tough test."