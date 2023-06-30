Celtic: Scottish Premiership 2023/24 fixtures and schedule

Champions Celtic begin their title defence at home to Ross County in the opening game of the 2023/24 Scottish Premiership season on Saturday August 5, live on Sky Sports.

Brendan Rodgers has been handed fixtures against Ross County, Aberdeen and St Johnstone in his first month back at Celtic Park as he attempts to emulate Ange Postecoglou's treble-winning exploits of last season.

Celtic travel to Ibrox on September 3 for the first Old Firm match of the season, with Rangers travelling to Parkhead on December 30 - both games will be live on Sky Sports - before a third meeting between the Glasgow rivals on April 6.

Celtic's domestic campaign pauses after their January 2 away fixture against St Mirren for the winter break, with the season resuming with a home fixture against Ross County on January 27.

Celtic's first post-split assignment will take place on April 27, with the Scottish Premiership regular season concluding on the weekend of May 18-19.

As well as hoping to continue their domestic dominance, Celtic are targeting an improved performance in the Champions League group stages - after picking up just two points last time out.

Two tricky trips to Edinburgh to face Hearts (October 21) and Hibernian (October 28) bookmark matchday three in Europe's elite competition, while a trip to Dingwall against Ross County (November 4) and home tie against Aberdeen (November 11) are either side of matchday four.

August

5: Ross County (h) - live on Sky Sports - kick-off 12.30pm

12: Aberdeen (a)

26: St. Johnstone (h)

September

3: Rangers (a) - live on Sky Sports - kick-off 12pm

16: Dundee (h)

23: Livingston (a)

30: Motherwell (a)

October

7: Kilmarnock (h)

21: Hearts (a)

28: Hibernian (a)

November

1: St. Mirren (h)

4: Ross County (a)

11: Aberdeen (h)

25: Motherwell (h)

December

2: St. Johnstone (a)

6: Hibernian (h)

9: Kilmarnock (a)

16: Hearts (h)

23: Livingston (h)

27: Dundee (a)

30: Rangers (h) - live on Sky Sports - kick-off 12.30pm

January

2: St. Mirren (a)

27: Ross County (h)

February

3: Aberdeen (a)

7: Hibernian (a)

17: Kilmarnock (h)

24: Motherwell (a)

28: Dundee (h)

March

2: Hearts (a)

16: St. Johnstone (h)

30: Livingston (a)

April

6: Rangers (a)

13: St. Mirren (h)

Post-split dates

April 27

May 4

May 11

May 15

May 18 or 19

Who do Celtic face before and after Champions League matches?

Matchday 1 (September 19/20): Before - Dundee (h); After - Livingston (a)

Matchday 2 (October 3/4): Before - Motherwell (a); After - Kilmarnock (h)

Matchday 3 (October 24/25): Before - Hearts (a); After - Hibernian (a)

Matchday 4 (November 7/8): Before - Ross County (a); After - Aberdeen (h)

Matchday 5 (November 28/29): Before - Motherwell (h); After - St Johnstone (a)

Matchday 6 (December 12/13): Before - Kilmarnock (a); After - Hearts (h)

The Scottish Premiership season begins on the weekend of August 5/6, with the winter break starting from January 3 until January 19, 2024.

The first round of post-split fixtures takes place on April 13/14, while the regular season ends on May 18/19.

The Premiership play-off final, played over two legs live on Sky Sports, will bring the campaign to an end on May 23 and 26.

The Championship, League One and League Two seasons also begin on August 5, with those campaigns ending across the weekend of May 3/4.

The Viaplay League Cup final will be held on December 17 while the date for the Scottish Cup final is yet to be confirmed.

The Europa League final will be played on May 22 in Dublin, the Europa Conference League final will be on May 29 in Athens and the Champions League final is scheduled for June 1 at Wembley.

