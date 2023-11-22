Celtic: UEFA issue £25k fine after Atletico Madrid Champions League match due to incidents involving fans

Celtic have been fined £25,000 (€29,000) by UEFA for incidents involving their supporters at last month's Champions League draw at home to Atletico Madrid.

Following a night when fans defied the club's pleas not to bring flags or banners relating to the war in the Middle East, the Hoops were fined £15,222 (€17,500) for displaying "a provocative message of an offensive nature".

Celtic were also fined £6,960 (€8,000) for their supporters blocking public passageways and £3,044 (€3,500) for the lighting of fireworks.

Atletico were also sanctioned for issues surrounding the 2-2 draw in Glasgow on 25 October.

The Spanish club were fined £2,610 (€3,000) for the lighting of fireworks, while they received a warning for the "improper conduct of the team".

The punishment in the wake of the Atletico showdown represents the third time in three Champions League matches this term that Celtic have been hit with a financial penalty.

The Parkhead club were fined £20,387 (€23,400) after fans lit fireworks in the stands ahead of their group opener against Feyenoord in Rotterdam, and then, following their second match at home to Lazio, they had to pay £17,427 (€20,000) for offensive banners as well as £3,044 (€3,500) for the use of fireworks among their supporters.

The Hoops - who have been at loggerheads with fans' group the Green Brigade recently, following a string of disputes and flashpoints - have told supporters travelling to Rome for next Tuesday's Champions League match against Lazio that all flags, banners and drums must be pre-approved by the Italian club.

