Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers: This title is something special

Brendan Rodgers led Celtic to the Premiership title on his return to the club and immediately declared this one to be better than his previous two.

The Hoops delivered an outstanding performance to beat Kilmarnock 5-0 and secure the club's 12th title in 13 seasons.

It has been a rollercoaster season with the Hoops surrendering an eight-point lead over Rangers before more twists saw them return to the top of the table where they remained.

"It's very special. Every time you win a league title it feels great but this one definitely feels something special after everything we've been through this season and the challenges we've had," Rodgers said.

"Also how we finished it because that performance was absolutely incredible. Everything I'd want in a team, I thought our football was immense.

"The hunger in the team looked like we were at the beginning of the season, not at the end and that was against a really good side who don't concede many goals.

"I'm pleased for the players because there's been a lot of negativity around them this season but they stayed with it and kept believing.

"There's been a lot of moments this season where the spotlight has been on the team and myself, but you must never doubt."

Celtic will be awarded the Premiership trophy after their final game of the season at home to St Mirren on Saturday, live on Sky. They will then face Rangers in the Scottish Cup final on May 25 and Rodgers does not want the high to end.

"You see the performance tonight and it was so good. Now we can recover and we want to finish the season at home in front of our own supporters with another special performance on trophy day.

"We can then have a nice recovery and get ready for the last game at Hampden which will be an amazing game."

McGregor pinpoints Old Firm draw as title factor

Celtic captain Callum McGregor told Sky Sports:

"I felt like that [Rangers 3-3 Celtic] was a big day in us believing that we can go there and play, be in a hostile environment and stick to your football then when the game gets tough you show the resilience to see it out as well.

"That's a big day and since then we're really motored and kicked on. We just need to stay there.

"We understand there's 10 days to go as well."

Forrest not counting his medals, yet...

Midfielder James Forrest spoke to Sky Sports after securing his 12th league title:

"It's unbelievable.

"Someone always tells me how many I've one and I think once I've finished I'll maybe look back and really take pride.

"It's such a great club and I'm buzzing that I'm here, winning trophies and contributing."

