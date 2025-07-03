Greg Taylor: Scotland international explains his decision to leave Celtic for Greek side PAOK after 11-trophy haul in Glasgow

Greg Taylor has described his decision to leave Celtic as the toughest of his career.

The Scotland international joined Greek side PAOK on Tuesday after choosing not to sign a new contract with the Scottish champions.

Taylor made more than 200 appearances and won 11 trophies during his six years at the club, including five league titles and a domestic treble under Ange Postecoglou in 2022/23.

Current manager Brendan Rodgers was keen to keep the left-back in Glasgow, but the return of Kieran Tierney from Arsenal this summer made it likely that Taylor would be used as a backup for his international team-mate next season.

"The toughest decision I've had in my career, definitely," he told Sky Sports News.

"When I left Kilmarnock back in 2019, it was that bit easier because I was progressing. I wanted to go and try and play for the biggest team in Scotland.

"I think at that time there probably wasn't many who believed I would play as many games as I did, but the one person that really did was myself, and I was lucky to go and play 200-plus games for Celtic, which was unbelievable.

"It wasn't easy. There were a million things to weigh up, but I just felt it was the right time to do it. I wanted to play regularly, and that's probably the big factor.

Image: Taylor won 11 trophies in six years at Celtic

"There were so many factors in this next move for me, but the key one was I wanted to play regularly, and I felt that that was looking less likely at Celtic.

"I think there's been competition for my place at Celtic in the whole six years I was there, and it was not something I ever shirked from.

"I loved that, it drove me on, it helped me find my best level. So, no, I wouldn't say it was particularly Kieran (Tierney) coming back (that influenced the decision). It was just that I felt that it was probably the right time for me to try something different."

Taylor explains Greek switch

Taylor has signed a three-year contract with PAOK, who finished third in the Greek Super League last season and will begin this campaign in Europa League qualifying.

So, with interest from elsewhere, why did he pick Greece as his next destination?

"As the season went on it was looking more likely that I'd be leaving Celtic, so PAOK, they made a right effort to try and get me over there.

"Just to be shown that love, and the project, and with it being their 100-year anniversary next year, it was just clear it was a big club and an important season. So, I thought it was the time to take the jump.

"At Celtic I've been lucky enough to win a lot of titles, a lot of trophies, and I think that is something that, especially in this season, the club are really eager to do.

"I think it's a totally different culture, totally different league. It's right out of my comfort zone, but I think it's something I'm ready to try and it's exciting.

"There were a few other clubs as well who we had some talks with, but it was just probably the amount of effort that PAOK put in to try and convince me to be part of their club that probably made the decision all that bit easier.

"It is going to be different, but I don't think you gain anything sitting in your comfort zone, so I thought, why not go and try something?"