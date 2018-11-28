Steven Gerrard says Rangers were underrated by Europa League rivals

0:35 Steven Gerrard says Rangers were underestimated by their Europa League rivals at the start of the group stage and will do everything to boost their hopes of progress to the last 32. Steven Gerrard says Rangers were underestimated by their Europa League rivals at the start of the group stage and will do everything to boost their hopes of progress to the last 32.

Steven Gerrard says his Rangers side were initially underestimated by their Europa League rivals but have proved their doubters wrong.

Rangers have picked up five points from their opening four fixtures in Group G and victory against group leaders Villarreal at Ibrox on Thursday will boost their ambitions of progress through to the competition's last 32.

Gerrard is leading Rangers in the group stages of a European cup competition for the first time since 2010-11 and the Ibrox boss believes his side have defied expectations.

Steven Gerrard suffered his first European defeat as Rangers manager with their 4-3 loss at Spartak Moscow

"There is certainly belief [in the squad that we can make it to the last 32]," Gerrard said.

"I think we have been the surprise team in this group. I don't think the opposition teams gave us much chance.

I think everyone is aware of our threat now, so nobody will be taking us lightly. Steven Gerrard

"I remember back to the draw. We were certainly the underdogs and I think the likes of Spartak (Moscow) and Villarreal probably saw us as comfortable opposition.

"So it's credit to my players how well we've played in the competition so far. I think everyone is aware of our threat now, so I don't think any opposition will be taking us lightly."

Rangers have picked up four points from their two home group games in the competition while Gerrard believes their 2-2 draw against Villarreal at El Madrigal showed their capability on the European stage.

Kyle Lafferty scored as Rangers drew 2-2 against Villarreal earlier in the campaign

"That result certainly gave us confidence and belief. I thought we finished as the stronger team, although they had a big chance at the death," he said.

"The players certainly looked confident coming off the pitch. Sometimes when you play against big opposition, you are the underdog and punching a little bit above your weight but you go and give a good account of yourselves - that can be big for the group.

"I sense the players are ready. This is the stage where we want to be and this is the type of opposition we want to test ourselves against.

"Villarreal are the favourites, they have got Champions League experience and a huge budget, individual players who are worth close to £20m. This is a great test for myself and the players."

Rangers will leapfrog Villarreal with a victory ahead of finishing the group campaign at Rapid Vienna next month and Gerrard is in no doubt about how side will approach the match against the La Liga opposition.

Rangers come into the match full of confidence

"Everyone knows we can't afford to lose this game. We go in with a plan, confidence and belief that we can go and win the game," Gerrard, whose side have scored 10 goals in their past two matches, said.

"If we bring our A game we are certainly capable. But come the final whistle it is obviously crucial that we don't lose the game.

"A draw takes it to the wire but for us, we are going to try and win it."