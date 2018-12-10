Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos must improve discipline, says Billy Stark

1:26 Billy Stark says Alfredo Morelos needs to improve his discipline, and gets excited about the Scottish Premiership title race Billy Stark says Alfredo Morelos needs to improve his discipline, and gets excited about the Scottish Premiership title race

Former Celtic midfielder Billy Stark has praised Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos but insists he must sort out his disciplinary record.

The Colombian international received his third red card of the season during last week's defeat to Aberdeen and the club's eighth this campaign.

Although his first dismissal was later downgraded to a yellow card, the 22-year-old missed the draw at Dundee and is also suspended for Rangers' visit of Hamilton.

Billy Stark has been the head coach of Scotland U19s since May 2018

Stark, who played for rivals Celtic from 1987-1990, told Sky Sports News: "I think Morelos is a big, big talisman for them.

"Apart from his goal-scoring ability, he leads from the front and he's aggressive as well but I think that's come back to haunt them in some respects in terms of his disciplinary record.

"He's definitely one that will be missed big time. When talking about [Steven Gerrard's] best team, Morelos would certainly be in there that's for sure but he has to sort out the discipline side of things."

Rangers missed the chance to return to the top of the table after picking up just one point from their two previous games, and Stark believes Gerrard is still in the process of assessing his players.

He added: "I think you have to factor in the number of new faces he's got in his squad now and who arrived in the summer.

"He's probably still evaluating them if I'm honest. I think it was a surprise on Sunday after the setback during the week at Ibrox against Aberdeen.

"Everybody expected Rangers to bounce back against a Dundee team that, albeit have been having a poor season, they've found a bit of form lately but still you expected Rangers to prevail so it was a bit of a surprise."

Rangers and Celtic now turn their attentions to European football on Thursday, with both sides able to progress to the knockout stages of the Europa League.

Celtic require a point at home against already-qualified Red Bull Salzburg, while Rangers require all three to advance at Rapid Vienna.

Rangers recorded a 3-1 win over Rapid Vienna at Ibrox in October

Asked whether he believes both sides can make it through to the last 32, Stark said: "I think they can but it will be very difficult, they're two very different set-ups.

"Rangers have to go to Vienna and win the game which sometimes helps when you know you have to be positive. Morelos will be back for that one obviously and that will be a big help.

"When you take into account that Salzburg are already qualified and Celtic need the point to progress then probably Celtic are more favourites to go through than Rangers but I do think it's possible that Rangers can get a result in Vienna."