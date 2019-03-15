Rangers boss Steven Gerrard shrugs off sectarian abuse

0:44 Rangers boss Steven Gerrard will not let bigots get to him after being subjected to sectarian chants against Aberdeen Rangers boss Steven Gerrard will not let bigots get to him after being subjected to sectarian chants against Aberdeen

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard will not let bigots get to him after being subjected to sectarian chants during his side's defeat to Aberdeen.

Police are investigating the claims which took place during the Scottish Cup quarter-final replay at Ibrox as Rangers crashed out of the competition.

The latest incident comes just three weeks after Kilmarnock boss Steve Clarke reacted with fury when he was subjected to abuse by sections of the Ibrox support during their Scottish Cup fifth-round encounter.

And speaking ahead of Clarke's return to Rangers for Saturday's Scottish Premiership clash, Gerrard urged his side's faithful to behave themselves.

Asked if he hoped the focus would remain on the action on the field this weekend, the former Liverpool captain replied: "I hope so. I think it was my turn against Aberdeen. But I'm fine.

"Words have never hurt me. I've had a lot abuse at a lot of stadiums but I'm totally fine with that.

"Let's hope we're talking about the football. Again I'll ask our supporters to behave in a proper manner and get behind the team.

"Steve Clarke is not the only one who has had that of late, but I'm fine with that. It's no problem."