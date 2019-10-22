Rangers’ Ryan Jack signs two-year contract extension until 2023

Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack has signed a two-year contract extension

Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack has signed a two-year contract extension, which will keep him at Ibrox until 2023.

The 27-year-old, who joined the club from Aberdeen on a free transfer in June 2017, has been a mainstay in Steven Gerrard's side since the former Liverpool captain took over in Govan.

Gerrard revealed earlier this month that the Gers had opened talks with Jack over fresh terms and the Scotland international is now looking to the future.

"The gaffer came in and showed great belief in me and said to get my head down and work hard. That's what I did and he has shown great faith in me and I hope to repay that in the next few years," Jack told RangersTV. "I'm delighted to commit my future to Rangers, and the club have shown great ambition to get me re-signed on a new deal.

"The gaffer had said he wanted things done and I am delighted to stay. I am over the moon and I am looking forward to the future now. In football, you never know what is around the corner, but for me, I just wanted to get my head down and work hard while not really overthinking what is in the future or what is to come.

"I just deal with what is happening now, and I have always been that way. That thought process has done me well to now, so I won't really change that. But look, the club have shown great ambition with the length of contract they have given me, so I am looking to try and repay that in the next three-and-a-half years."

Jack, who could return from injury when Rangers face Porto in Portugal on Thursday, added: "It is a very exciting time as I think we have a very good squad and a lot of competition for places. There is a lot going well at the minute - we are in a tough Europa League group but it is one we are ambitious to do well in.

"There is a lot going for the club at the moment and there is a lot of positivity. We just want to keep doing that, and, from now to the January break, keep winning games and see where that takes us."

Jack, who last signed an extension to his deal in December last year, has made more than 75 appearances for the club, including 16 this season.

"We're delighted that Ryan has extended his contract with the club. He is very easy to manage and is a real leader and winner on the pitch," Gerrard said.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard is delighted Jack has signed a new contract

"Ryan sets very high standards for himself and for others around him and that is exactly the kind of player and mentality that we want throughout our squad.

"We believe that there is a lot more to come from him before he reaches his potential and we look forward to working with him for the next few years."